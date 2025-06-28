Giants Can Find Perfect Temporary First Base Solution in Trade for Orioles Slugger
The San Francisco Giants made the biggest trade in baseball so far this year when they acquired Boston Red Sox slugger Rafael Devers in a deal that rocked the league to its core.
Devers, a former third baseman turned designated hitter, is expected to play some first base for the Giants after his refusal to do so with the Red Sox was a huge reason why he was eventually shipped out of town.
Arriving to the Bay Area with a seemingly new attitude and a willingness to do whatever is asked, having Devers in the back pocket at first is a huge boost.
With that being said, if San Francisco wants to maximize its lineup options and put itself in the best possible position to win right now, bringing in a new full-time first baseman and letting Devers simply focus on hitting is the best course of action.
Dominic Smith has been impressive since being brought up for LaMonte Wade Jr., however, he has never been an above average player in his career and he is likely to regress to no better than adequate.
If the Giants want to win right now and in the future, there is a perfect solution out there who should become available in the coming weeks.
Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan O'Hearn is enjoying a very nice season, slashing .296/.383/.476 with 11 home runs and 30 RBI through 68 games.
O'Hearn is capable of playing corner outfield as well, something which should add to his intrigue.
With the Orioles on the cusp of selling, O'Hearn is someone San Francisco should be targeting, not just because of his production, but also his contract.
Understandably, the Giants do not want to commit to a first baseman long-term and block top prospect Bryce Eldridge from playing in his natural position.
Eldridge was just starting to put it together in Triple-A before suffering a hamstring injury, which is going to have him out the next few weeks and likely end any chance for him to reach the big leagues this season.
O'Hearn, meanwhile, is making just $8 million this year and will become a free agent at the end of the campaign, allowing San Francisco to continue with their plan for the star prospect.
Most importantly, though, O'Hearn gives them a better lineup and a better chance to win this season.
As the trade deadline approaches, keep an eye on the Giants being a team that will get involved for O'Hearn's services if Baltimore decides to part ways with the slugger.
