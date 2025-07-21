Giants Drop Five Straight With Playoff Hopes Under Pressure After All Star Break
The second half of the season is underway, and while this first series back has gone well for some, it has gone poorly for the San Francisco Giants.
The Giants were 7-5 in July going into the All-Star break, but had lost two straight after being taken down by their division leaders, the Los Angeles Dodgers. They are in hot pursuit of a postseason birth and were hoping to take the break to regroup and come out on fire.
More News: Giants Named Best Landing Spot for Orioles All-Star Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline
Well, that didn't happen. Sad to say they had to face off with the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. The Blue Jays are not only one of, if not the, best team in the majors right now, but almost unbeatable at home.
San Francisco sure wasn't able to beat them at home as they were swept in their first series back. The Jays shut out the Giants in the first game and outscored them in the series 18-9.
They will now travel to Atlanta to take on the Braves. This is a good time for them to turn it around, as the Braves are just over .500 when playing at home. The Giants are continuing to struggle on the road and a series with the Cardinals could end up helping their record on the road.
More News: Can Giants Star Willy Adames Carry Over Recent Hot Streak Into Second Half?
The time is now for the Giants to start making ground in the wild-card race. They are only 2.5 games behind the bottom spot. The National League will send three to the postseason, and the bottom spot is currently held by their division rivals, the San Diego Padres.
Like most teams, the Giants are better at home when they are on the road. After their trip on the road finishes up they will return home to take on the New York Mets and the Pittsburgh Pirates who are both poor on the road, but specifically the Pirates who have only won 13 away from home this season.
More News: Former Giants Top Prospect Might Be Ready for Breakout in Second Half
As of now they are 7-8 in the month of July with nine games left to play. All eyes are on the postseason and right now the wild card race is their best shot to get in.
For more Giants news, head over to Giants On SI.