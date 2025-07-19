Giants Named Best Landing Spot for Orioles All-Star Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline
The San Francisco Giants are right in the thick of the playoff race in the National League coming out of the All-Star break.
With a record of 52-45, they are six games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West race but only a half-game behind the San Diego Padres, who are currently holding the third and final wild card spot.
The Giants know if they want to not only stick in the race, but earn one of those playoff spots, it will come down to the production of their lineup.
Scoring runs has been a challenge for the franchise throughout the 2025 MLB regular season, but there is some hope that things will be turning around.
Getting third baseman Matt Chapman back in the lineup is huge, solidifying one spot in the infield.
Shortstop Willy Adames, who has been woefully underperforming the seven-year, $182 million deal he signed as a free agent, is getting hot and starting to look more like the player he was with the Milwaukee Brewers last year.
On top of that, San Francisco swung for the fences, acquiring Rafael Devers from the Boston Red Sox in a shocking blockbuster trade a few weeks ago.
That signaled they are all-in on making a playoff push as much as anything, but where does president of baseball operations Buster Posey go next?
First base remains a need, and they could address the weakness in a deal with the Baltimore Orioles.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report has listed the Giants as the best landing spot for All-Star slugger Ryan O’Hearn.
“With Wilmer Flores slumping to a .229 average and .623 OPS since the beginning of June and Dominic Smith providing slightly below average production since he was plucked from the scrapheap, he could provide a major upgrade in the San Francisco lineup,” he wrote.
The starting designated hitter for the American League All-Star Team this year, O’Hearn is in the midst of a career campaign.
He has a 139 OPS+ with 11 home runs, 14 doubles and 34 RBI.
A left-handed hitter, he has put up excellent numbers against right-handed pitching, making him an ideal compliment alongside Flores, who mashes from the right side of the plate.
O’Hearn is set to be a free agent after the season, picking the perfect time to have a career campaign at the plate, while also showcasing an ability to play first base and the corner outfield spots with success.
