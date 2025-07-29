Giants Legend Set to Manage Team Nicaragua in World Baseball Classic
A former San Francisco Giants legend is returning to baseball — but not with a Major League team.
Dusty Baker, the former manager of the San Francisco Giants, will manage Team Nicaragua in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, MLB and other outlets announced on Monday.
Baker has worked as a special assistant to the Giants since early 2024 after he retired as Houston Astros manager after the 2023 season. As a special assistant, he works in baseball operations both on the field and off.
More News: Giants Boss Explains Why He Believes Rafael Devers Playing First Base Is Important
The 76-year-old hopes to help the country improve on its finish in the WBC in 2023. Team Nicaragua lost all four games in Pool D play.
The country will play in Pool D again in 2026, facing Venezuela, the Dominican Republic, the Netherlands and Israel at loanDepot Park in Miami March 6-11, 2026.
Team Japan is the defending champion and beat Team USA for the gold medal.
More News: Giants Ace Logan Webb Has Struggled Since Returning from All-Star Break
Baker is one of a handful of managers with more than 2,000 career wins and who possesses World Series rings as both a player and manager.
He finished his career with a record of 2,183-1,862. He is eighth on the all-time list of managerial wins. The closest active manager behind him is Cincinnati’s Terry Francona, who passed the 2,000-win mark earlier this season.
Baker’s managerial career started with the Giants in 1993, and he spent a decade leading the franchise to two NL West titles, three playoff berths and the 2002 World Series, where the Giants lost to the Los Angeles Angels.
More News: Nationals First Baseman Could Be Great Buy-Low Trade Candidate for Giants
Baker finished with an 840-715 record with the Giants.
After leaving the Giants, he went immediately to the same job with the Chicago Cubs and led them from 2003-06. Following that, he managed the Cincinnati Reds (2008-13) and the Washington Nationals (2016-17) and the Houston Astros (2020-23).
Before was Giants manager, he was a coach for the team from 1988-92, the last four of which as the team’s hitting coach under manager Roger Craig.
More News: Former Top Prospect Still Considered Best Trade Chip for Giants Ahead of Deadline
Baker built a reputation as a solid hitter as a player. He batted .278 in 19 seasons as he hit 242 home runs, 320 doubles, 23 triples, and 1,013 RBI.
He finished in the top 10 in MVP voting twice (1980 and 1981), and from 1980-82 he hit .303, averaging 20 home runs, 20 doubles, and 78 RBI a year while earning two Silver Slugger Awards, a Gold Glove, and two All-Star selections. He won his World Series ring as a player with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1981.
For more Giants news, head over to Giants On SI.