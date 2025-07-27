Former Top Prospect Still Considered Best Trade Chip for Giants Ahead of Deadline
As the San Francisco Giants continue to battle in the National League Wild Card standings, the front office will likely be seeking some improvements in the next couple of days.
With the trade deadline quickly approaching, it has become clear that the Giants are going to have to make some additions to be a true contender in the NL.
As expected, the National League has been a gauntlet with a plethora of playoff-caliber teams. San Francisco has been able to surprise a lot of people with their performance thus far, but to sustain it, some additional help is needed.
Some of the notable needs for the Giants are to add a starting pitcher and one more slugger.
While the addition of Rafael Devers will hopefully start to pay some dividends soon, this is a lineup that could use another bat to help take them to the next level.
If San Francisco is going to make upgrades, it will come at the cost of some of their prospects. This is a farm system that is still very much a work in progress, but they do have a couple of pieces that could be enticing.
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com recently wrote about Giants prospect Marco Luciano being the team's top trade chip with the deadline approaching.
“Luciano ranked in the top three on the Giants’ prospect list every year from 2019-24, though he hasn’t broken through in limited opportunities with San Francisco ... he’ll be out of options next season, so unless the Giants view him as a part of their 2026 team, it might be time to move.”
The 23-year-old slugger has been highly regarded in the system for the last number of years, but he has yet to break through at the Major League level.
He has received a couple of opportunities in the last several campaigns, but the results haven’t been great. In Triple-A this season, he has performed quite well, and the team needs to figure out what to do with him going forward.
So far in 2025, he has slashed 223/.343/.445 with 19 home runs and 52 RBI in 87 games played. It has been a significant improvement in terms of his power this campaign, but it has yet to result in him being called up.
With San Francisco seemingly unsure of where he fits in their plans, moving him for someone who can come in and help makes sense.
The young infielder should still have plenty of value despite a couple of failed attempts in the Majors the last two campaigns, and he could be their top trade chip who lands them a key upgrade.
