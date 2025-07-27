Giants Ace Logan Webb Has Struggled Since Returning from All-Star Break
The San Francisco Giants have relied on their elite pitching staff to carry much of the load this season, and the starting rotation in particular has played a massive role in keeping the team afloat out west.
One guy who has risen to the occasion for most of the season in this regard has been Giants ace Logan Webb.
The 28-year-old right-hander has served as San Francisco's top-of-the-rotation arm for the past several seasons now, and his stellar play over the first half of the 2025 campaign led to him being selected to his second consecutive All-Star Game.
Webb certainly showed out under the lights down in Atlanta in the Midsummer Classic But since returning from the break, he's looked like anything but the star pitcher the Giants have been relying so heavily on all year long.
The righty has been shelled in both starts he's made so far in the second half, giving up four runs on 11 hits back on June 19th against the Toronto Blue Jays, and six runs on eight hits most recently this past Friday against the New York Mets.
These two letdown showings, combined with another less-than-stellar performance in his last start before the All-Star break, have led to the usually stout veteran posting a 9.36 ERA over his last three appearances on the bump.
This brutal stretch for Webb has naturally led to greater struggles for San Francisco as a whole, as the team has dropped both of his last two starts.
In a division as stacked as the NL West is this season, and their offense still struggling to find any sort of consistency, the Giants simply can't afford for their pitching to start faltering as well down the back half.
As such, San Francisco will be relying on their ace to sort out whatever funk he has been going through as of late so that he can return to his normally elite form.
If Webb is unable to do so, then the Giants could very well end up seeing their playoff hopes slip away heading into the home stretch.
