Nationals First Baseman Could Be Great Buy-Low Trade Candidate for Giants
As the trade deadline for the San Francisco Giants quickly approaches, the team seems likely to try to make another upgrade or two.
It has been a strong season for the Giants in 2025, and that has changed the expectations for the franchise. Now, with a chance to make the playoffs, president of baseball operations Buster Posey has already gotten fairly aggressive trying to improve this team.
That will likely continue into the next couple of days before the trade deadline, especially considering the team has been faltering a bit.
More News: Giants Place Landen Roupp on Injured List With Concerning Elbow Issue
San Francisco has two fairly clear needs to address, with the first being to add some depth to their starting rotation. Aside from Robbie Ray and Logan Webb, this is a unit that has a lot of question marks.
Furthermore, the offense can still use some upgrades, and one position in particular that they could use some help at is first base.
Due to the farm system not being the best, it might be hard to make a massive splash, but the team will likely try to make an upgrade.
More News: Buster Posey Says Giants Are 'Scouring the Markets' for Starting Pitching Help
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently wrote about Josh Bell of the Washington Nationals being a potential buy-low trade candidate for the Giants to help improve their lineup.
“Bell has barely played first base this season, but could he do so on at least a semi-regular basis over the next two months? If so, the San Francisco Giants should be an interested trade partner, given how little they've gotten from that position this season,” he wrote.
With Nathaniel Lowe being a far better defensive player compared to Bell, it shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise that the slugger has been mostly a designated hitter this year.
More News: Giants Prospect Marco Luciano Predicted To Be Dealt at MLB Trade Deadline
If San Francisco were to pursue him, they would certainly want him to be playing a majority of the time at first base. Rafael Devers has started to play the position a bit, but that is a work in progress, to say the least, defensively.
Acquiring Bell would allow Devers to be the designated hitter on most nights, where it seems he would be best-suited.
More News: Giants Recent Performance Could Lead to MLB Trade Deadline Adjustment
The 32-year-old is having a bit of a down campaign, slashing 221/.309/.385 with 13 home runs and 39 RBI. However, he got off to a very slow start, and the numbers have been creeping up a bit.
As a rental player who is underperforming, the cost for the Giants would likely be fairly affordable. Bell is no stranger to being dealt at the deadline, and with Washington struggling once again, he likely will be again.
For more Giants news, head over to Giants On SI.