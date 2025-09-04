Giants Listed As Potential Suitor for Cubs All-Star in Free Agency by MLB Insider
The San Francisco Giants' lineup has come alive in recent weeks, which has led to the team putting together an impressive turnaround.
The hot start the Giants got off to this season felt like a distant memory. After going 19-12 through April, the team had a losing record the next three months. Things bottomed out near the end of August, dropping a season-worst seven games under the .500 mark on the 22nd. Since that point, they have been the hottest team in baseball.
San Francisco has won 10 out of 11 games, clawing their way back into the National League playoff picture. Entering play on Sept. 4, they are only four games behind the New York Mets in the wild card race and five games behind the San Diego Padres. If one of those teams collapses, the Giants are playing well enough to take advantage.
The biggest reason for their turnaround over the last two weeks has been the performance of their lineup. Their offense has gotten going with Rafael Devers in the midst of a scorching hot streak. He is setting the tone for his teammates, who are following suit. The Giants are currently riding a 17-game streak with at least one home run, which is the longest in the MLB this season.
Offense has been a topic of discussion all campaign for San Francisco and one of the main reasons the team went into the lull it did in July and August. Their recent surge has given a glimpse of what the future could hold when the team is healthy and clicking on all cylinders. There is a lot of talent in this lineup anchored by Devers, third baseman Matt Chapman, shortstop Willy Adames and left fielder Heliot Ramos.
Giants could target Kyle Tucker in free agency
Could they add even more firepower this offseason? President of baseball operations Buster Posey isn’t shy about making big moves and could look to get aggressive this offseason in free agency again. One player to keep an eye on in that regard is Kyle Tucker.
The Chicago Cubs star right fielder is the No. 1-ranked player available in free agency this winter. MLB insider Jeff Passan of ESPN mentioned the Giants are one of the franchises that could look to sign him this offseason. But, they will not be alone in their pursuit.
“The San Francisco Giants need a complement to Rafael Devers in the middle of the lineup. Others, including the Cubs, will be in the mix. The market will find Tucker, as it eventually does with the best players in every class,” Passan wrote.
The Philadelphia Phillies were another team the MLB insider mentioned by name in the piece. The market for the four-time All-Star is going to be robust given the all-around impact he is capable of making and his track record. He is as productive as any player in baseball when healthy and is going to be only 29 years old when Opening Day rolls around in 2026.
San Francisco doesn’t have a great track record when it comes to landing free agents. They pursued plenty of players in recent years, but before striking a deal with Adames this past winter, always struck out. Posey is looking to change that.
Adding Tucker to the middle of this order, along with the eventual promotion of Bryce Eldridge, would move the Giants one step closer to being able to truly compete with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Padres in the NL West.