Giants' Top Prospect Draws Inspiration From an Intriguing and Unlikely Source
20-year-old Bryce Eldridge stands on the cusp of baseball brilliance, based on what almost every single Major League scout will tell you. At 6'7", the first baseman has a sweet swing and plenty of pop, and he's been marked as the 'next big thing' for the San Francisco Giants.
Like any kid who grows up dreaming to play in the big leagues, Eldridge had his own set of stars who he looked up to. In a recent interview with NBC Sports Bay Area's Alex Pavlovic on the 'Giants Talk' podcast, the powerful prospect pointed out one particular player that he admired. Surprisingly, it wasn't a power hitter... but rather, a power pitcher.
“This sounds kind of crazy because it was a pitcher, but Max Scherzer was one of my favorite players growing up,” Eldridge told Pavlovic. “Obviously, I’m a hitter now. I pitched growing up, and just the attitude he has towards the game and the craziness he has, that’s what makes him who he is, and that’s what makes him good. He’s crazy enough to not let himself fail."
“I think that’s something everyone needs, that 'want' to be the best you can be and the 'want' to be better every day. I think he refuses to lose, he refuses to let himself fail, and that’s something I learned from him. And I’m not necessarily yelling on the field or any of that crazy stuff, but he has that fire for the game that I look up to.”
Looking Up to a Legend
Scherzer, a right-handed starter who has won three Cy Young Awards in his illustrious career, was also a highly touted prospect like Eldridge. So they have that in common, as well as the fact that Eldridge also pitched when he was an amateur.
Scherzer certainly found success and lived up to his promise, and even at the ripe, old age of 41, he's still active in MLB with the Toronto Blue Jays. For his career, the St. Louis native has gone 221-114, with a 3.18 ERA, and he's tossed two no-hitters. He's also the proud holder of two World Series rings, one with the Nationals in 2019 and the other as a member of the Texas Rangers in 2023.
So, Bryce Eldridge clearly picked a winner to look up to. Now, Giants fans are hoping he will be the next in line to make history, break some records, and win a couple World Series... just like Max Scherzer did.