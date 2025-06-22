Giants Baseball Insider

Rafael Devers Opens up on Why Refusal To Play First Base Changed With Giants

Rafael Devers was unwilling to move to first base for the Boston Red Sox, but that hasn't carried over to the San Francisco Giants.

Maddy Hudak

Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images
In this story:

Rafael Devers has joined the San Francisco Giants with a fresh start and a renewed enthusiasm for his team, despite the first game against his former team not going as expected.

However, while the blockbuster trade solved the immediate issue of a hitter, it hasn’t yet solved the secondary need of a first baseman ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

Devers went 0-for-5 in Friday’s 7-5 loss to the Boston Red Sox as the Giants’ designated hitter.

More News: MLB Insider Reveals Turning Point Between Red Sox, Devers Before Trade To Giants

As San Francisco skipper Bob Melvin made clear before the game, that will be his position for now as he settles in.

It would have been rash to put Devers at first base in his first game against the Red Sox, especially since that was the reason he left.

As Jesse Rogers from ESPN.com reports, it is encouraging for the Giants that Devers' refusal to play first base was specific to his time in Boston.

More News: Giants Will Not Use Rafael Devers at First Base During Series Against Red Sox

Devers spoke through an interpreter on Friday and explained that the timing and lack of communication caused the discontent.

"I put up some good numbers in Boston, and I feel like I earned some respect," Devers said through an interpreter. "If they would have asked me at the beginning of spring training, yes, I would have played first."

With Devers having never played first base in the majors, the request to learn a new position two months into the season pushed the DH away from the organization.

Things appear to be different in San Francisco, where there’s no rush to employ him in a new role, instead moving Wilmer Flores there.

More News: What Are Giants' NL West Rivals Predicted To Do Ahead of Trade Deadline?

The Giants also have a long-term answer to the role played by top prospect Bryce Eldridge, which eases the situation.

The key to the relationship breakdown in Boston wasn’t the position itself. It was the approach to communicating , or the lack thereof.

That, and the fact that it was all preceded by the Red Sox signing Gold Glove third baseman Alex Bregman in spring training, which is when Boston asked Devers to move to DH.

More News: Rafael Devers Trade Sets Up Huge San Francisco Giants-Boston Red Sox Series

San Francisco has made strong moves this season, as the flurry of roster moves that got rid of Lamonte Wade Jr. jolted the team to keep the momentum going into the trade for Devers.

It would’ve been easy to ask Devers to fill that same need on their roster. By not electing to do that, they may have landed themselves a willing eventual first baseman in return.

For more Giants news, head over to Giants On SI.

Published
Maddy Hudak
MADDY HUDAK

Maddy Hudak is the deputy editor for Tulane on Sports Illustrated and the radio sideline reporter for their football team. Maddy is an alumnus of Tulane University, and graduated in 2016 with a degree in psychology. She went on to obtain a Master of Legal Studies while working as a research coordinator at the VA Hospital, and in jury consulting. During this time, Maddy began covering the New Orleans Saints with SB Nation, and USA Today. She moved to New Orleans in 2021 to pursue a career in sports and became Tulane's sideline reporter that season. She enters her fourth year with the team now covering the program on Sports Illustrated, and will use insights from features and interviews in the live radio broadcast. You can follow her on X at @MaddyHudak_94, or if you have any questions or comments, she can be reached via email at maddy.hudak1@gmail.com

Home/San Francisco Giants News