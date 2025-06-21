Giants Pitching Staff Remains at Top of Power Rankings After Devers Trade
The San Francisco Giants dealt Kyle Harrison and Jordan Hicks to the Boston Red Sox in the Rafael Devers trade. Both pitchers were viewed as key parts of both San Francisco's short-term and long-term future.
The Giants have had arguably the best pitching staff in all of baseball this year. According to FanGraphs, the bullpen is ranked first in ERA, WHIP, and hits per nine innings. Randy Rodriguez has emerged as one of the best young pitchers in baseball with a 0.83 ERA and 0.73 WHIP.
Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller released his "MLB Pitching Staff Power Rankings for All 30 Teams" and marked San Francisco at No. 5, citing the balance within the staff from proven veterans that have supported the bullpen all season.
"The Giants gave up Kyle Harrison and Jordan Hicks to acquire Rafael Devers, and you'd be hard-pressed to find anyone who thinks this pitching staff got any worse in the process," Miller wrote on the Giants' post-trade roster construction. "Logan Webb and Robbie Ray have been the anchors in the rotation, while the bullpen has been outrageously good overall. Camilo Doval, Tyler Rogers, Erik Miller and Randy Rodriguez have combined for 122 innings pitched with a 1.27 ERA."
Ray is showing everyone that he's still the same pitcher who won the American League Cy Young award in 2021 with his 2.68 ERA and 1.12 WHIP.
Hayden Birdsong, another important young arm, has thrived since making the transition from the bullpen to the starting rotation with his 2.79 ERA.
Landon Roupp has taken the opposite approach, spending last year as a reliever and converting to a full-time starter this year for a solid 3.99 ERA.
Miller has had a remarkable transformation from last year to this year, sporting a 3.88 ERA in 2024 and a 1.09 ERA in 2025 at just 27 years old.
On the other side, Tyler Rogers has been an astounding veteran presence with his 1.31 ERA and 0.67 WHIP.
