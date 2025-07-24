Giants Shockingly Named Strong Fit by MLB Insiders for Former All-Star Outfielder
After being swept by the Toronto Blue Jays to start the second half of the season, the San Francisco Giants were able to bounce back with a series win against the Atlanta Braves.
It was a far from ideal restart after the All-Star break with the Giants losing four straight games.
However, as winners of their last two, they did their job against the Braves and were able to win that series.
What might be the most encouraging thing to see in their last two wins is the offense finally showing some signs of life. This is a unit that Buster Posey has really tried to improve, and they showed some of that potential with back-to-back nine-run games.
Now, with the trade deadline approaching and San Francisco being in the midst of a playoff hunt, Posey will likely try to remain aggressive.
Adding another starting pitcher to help provide some help in the middle of the rotation makes a lot of sense, but the team could also look to upgrade another area that has been good, but not great.
Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan of ESPN (subscription required) recently wrote about Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Durrn being a good fit for the Giants at the trade deadline.
“With Roman Anthony, Ceddanne Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu, the Red Sox have the outfield depth to consider moving Duran for controllable, top-end pitching.”
This was a bit of a surprise to see San Francisco listed as a potential fit for Duran, but the team needs more offensive help, and the former All-Star can help with that and be a threat on the bases as well.
While the outfielder doesn’t have any glaring holes for the Giants, it also doesn’t have anyone who jumps off the page.
If they were to add Duran, he would arguably come in and be their best outfielder. Perhaps that is why this does make some sense for San Francisco, but they would then likely have to deal with one of their current sluggers to make room for him.
While Duran would improve the Giants, they likely don’t have what the Red Sox would be looking for in return.
Boston isn’t going to be a seller at the trade deadline, and any potential deal for their slugger would likely be to get a starting pitcher back that could help them this season. San Francisco doesn’t appear to have the ability to help them with that, making any potential deal highly unlikely.
