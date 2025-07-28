Giants Top Pitching Prospect Carson Whisenhunt Set To Make MLB Debut
After being swept by the New York Mets over the weekend, the San Francisco Giants needed innings from the rotation after Hayden Birdsong was sent to Triple-A and Landen Roupp hit the injured list.
During Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN, the Giants used a bullpen game that resulted in a 5-3 loss. They will be using a starter on Monday, though, according to a report.
NBC Sports Bay Area's Alex Pavlovic reported that San Francisco would be promoting their top pitching prospect, Carson Whisenhunt.
More News: Nationals First Baseman Could Be Great Buy-Low Trade Candidate for Giants
A second-round pick out of East Carolina in 2022, the 24-year-old reached Triple-A last season. After half of a year in Sacramento, he earns the call to the big leagues.
Whisenhunt's first full season came in 2023, where he pitched across three levels. Beginning in Single-A, he pitched his way to Double-A after just 10 starts. In 58.2 innings that season, he sported a 2.45 ERA with 83 strikeouts.
In 2024, the lefty pitched in 25 games at the Triple-A level, where he had a 5.42 ERA in 104.2 innings, along with 135 strikeouts. He stood pat in Triple-A coming into the 2025 season. Through 18 starts thus far, Whisenhunt has a 4.42 ERA with 86 strikeouts in 97.2 innings.
More News: Giants Ace Logan Webb Has Struggled Since Returning from All-Star Break
Though his ERA numbers are not pretty, the Pacific Coast League is an offensive environment. And when taking the pitcher and his stuff into account, Whisenhunt's results shouldn't be too concerning.
He sports a mid-90 mph fastball with a changeup that might be the best changeup in baseball. He mixes in other offspeed pitches, but the changeup is his bread and butter.
When throwing that pitch in 2024, Whisenhunt had a 49% chase rate and 47% a swing-and-miss rate. It was responsible for 71 of his 135 strikeouts.
An elite pitch like that is a great tool to have against big league hitters.
More News: Giants Boss Explains Why He Believes Rafael Devers Playing First Base Is Important
Whisenhunt is promoted on the heels of the Giants losing both Birdsong and Roupp. He will try to give San Francisco the innings they need with a depleted starting staff.
Whisenhunt's first start will come at home on Monday against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
For more Giants news, head over to Giants On SI.