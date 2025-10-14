Giants Used Trio at Second Base but None Took Hold of Job’s Future
Tyler Fitzgerald was the primary second baseman for the San Francisco Giants in 2025. Kind of.
Fitzgerald played 69 games at the position, which led all players. But he had company, enough to lead one to believe that the future at the position isn’t clear yet. Christian Koss played 47 games at second base, while Casey Schmitt played in 53 and Brett Wisely played in 16.
The Giants finished 81-81 and second base was a position that didn’t do the Giants many favors, especially down the stretch.
San Francisco Giants Second Base Breakdown
Here is how each of the four second basemen slashed in 2025.
Fitzgerald: .217/.278/.327 with four home runs and 14 RBI.
Koss: .264/.309/.368 with three home runs and 23 RBI.
Schmitt: .237/.305/.401 with 12 home runs and 40 RBI.
Wisely: .208/.269/.354 with one home run and 10 RBI.
The position was not a run producer. Combined the quarter had 20 home runs and drove in 87 runs. Moving forward, the question is which of the players offers the Giants something in a consistent starter.
While Wisely is no longer with the organization — he is now with Atlanta after he was released midseason — the other three are either under contract or team control next season. The Giants could decide to keep all three or move some of them, either by trade or by non-tendering them.
Fitzgerald has great versatility. He can start at second and back up several positions. He also batted .280 in 2024 with 15 home runs and 34 RBI. This season represented a step back, but he could bounce back in 2026.
Schmitt can play three infield positions. While his .237 batting average was the median for his three-year MLB career, his 12 home runs were a career high, which may give him a leg up long-term.
Koss, a former 12th round pick of the Colorado Rockies in 2019, showed an intriguing bat in his half-season stay in the Majors. His .983 fielding percentage at second base showed he wasn’t a liability at the position.
Diego Velasquez, who finished at Double-A last year, is the highest-ranked second baseman in the system that is close to a call-up. He could play a factor. But he must get to the Majors first. Until then, the Giants figure to have Fitzgerald, Schmitt and Koss duke it out for the starting job next spring training.