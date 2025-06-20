Giants Baseball Insider

Giants Will Not Use Rafael Devers at First Base During Series Against Red Sox

Despite recent discussions surrounding his positional value, the San Francisco Giants will not use Rafael Devers will at first base against the Boston Red Sox.

Jeremy Trottier

Jun 19, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants infielder Rafael Devers (16) is walked during the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Oracle Park.
Jun 19, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants infielder Rafael Devers (16) is walked during the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Oracle Park. / Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images
The San Francisco Giants made possibly one of the largest trades in recent MLB history, picking up an exceptional slugger way ahead of the league trade deadline by acquiring Rafael Devers from the Boston Red Sox in return exchange for Jordan Hicks, Kyle Harrison, No. 4 prospect James Tibbs III and minor league pitcher Jose Bello.

This deal immediately raises the ceiling of the Giants for the foreseeable future, and while they had to give up some young talent and increased their payroll to do it, they are clearly focused on winning right now.

Devers is someone who will generate home runs unlike any other, and while his fielding is still a work in progress, there have been discussions regarding where he will be utilized.

With a history of struggling at third base, the other choice has been moving him to first base long term, which the team is considering doing.

However, according to a recent quote from manager Bob Melvin, it seems as though that won't be happening against the Red Sox.

"Yeah that's not gonna happen this weekend, we haven't gotten there ... It's going to take a little bit more time than having him at first base during the Red Sox series," the skipper said, per KNBR radio.

This makes sense given Devers was primarily being used as a designated hitter for Boston this year, which caused part of the rift that led to his trade.

With the signing of Alex Bregman this offseason, they moved Devers into that role late in the spring despite his push back. But after Triston Casas got hurt, the Red Sox then wanted him to move to first base.

Now with a new team, Devers has the opportunity to move back into the field at first base, which has been a need at times for San Francisco.

While he will not get a chance to spurn the Red Sox this week by playing in the field so soon after the deal was complete, he will still look to get his revenge of sorts at the plate.

Jeremy Trottier
JEREMY TROTTIER

Jeremy Trottier started his writing journey with WBLZ Media, and has worked through multiple publications with 247Sports, USA Today, Fansided, SBNation and others. He is an avid fan of motorsports and most sports in general, and has completed a degree in sports management to further understand the sports industry. During his time with sports media, he has been credentialed for coverage of Boston College sports, and can often be found attending their football and basketball games as well as expected coverage of their men’s soccer team in the near future. Sports are a large part of his life and career, as he looks to pursue a full time role within the industry someday.

