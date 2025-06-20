Giants Will Not Use Rafael Devers at First Base During Series Against Red Sox
The San Francisco Giants made possibly one of the largest trades in recent MLB history, picking up an exceptional slugger way ahead of the league trade deadline by acquiring Rafael Devers from the Boston Red Sox in return exchange for Jordan Hicks, Kyle Harrison, No. 4 prospect James Tibbs III and minor league pitcher Jose Bello.
This deal immediately raises the ceiling of the Giants for the foreseeable future, and while they had to give up some young talent and increased their payroll to do it, they are clearly focused on winning right now.
More News: Surprise Prospect Rising Through Rankings in San Francisco Giants Farm System
Devers is someone who will generate home runs unlike any other, and while his fielding is still a work in progress, there have been discussions regarding where he will be utilized.
With a history of struggling at third base, the other choice has been moving him to first base long term, which the team is considering doing.
More News: Giants Have Needs, but Predicted To Hold Steady After Rafael Devers Blockbuster
However, according to a recent quote from manager Bob Melvin, it seems as though that won't be happening against the Red Sox.
"Yeah that's not gonna happen this weekend, we haven't gotten there ... It's going to take a little bit more time than having him at first base during the Red Sox series," the skipper said, per KNBR radio.
This makes sense given Devers was primarily being used as a designated hitter for Boston this year, which caused part of the rift that led to his trade.
With the signing of Alex Bregman this offseason, they moved Devers into that role late in the spring despite his push back. But after Triston Casas got hurt, the Red Sox then wanted him to move to first base.
More News: Giants Already Underwhelming Farm System Depleted Further After Shocking Trade
Now with a new team, Devers has the opportunity to move back into the field at first base, which has been a need at times for San Francisco.
While he will not get a chance to spurn the Red Sox this week by playing in the field so soon after the deal was complete, he will still look to get his revenge of sorts at the plate.
For more Giants news, head over to Giants On SI.