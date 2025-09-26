Giants Are Wonderful Trade Fit This Offseason For Veteran All-Star Pitcher
The San Francisco Giants are not going to the playoffs, falling apart late after charging back into position to have a chance. After this roller coaster of a season during the first year of the Buster Posey era, it feels like it can certainly be said that the organization took a step forward this year.
After what was an aggressive offseason -- and of course trade deadline -- over the first near calendar year of the Posey era, it's safe to say getting close and falling short is going to reinforce that mindset of urgency and willingness to take the big swing.
This organization wants to win now, and they are going to make moves to reflect that. Outside of free agency though, if San Francisco wanted to look into another major trade, there could be an option emerging from a National League team who could be a great fit.
Giants Could Be Tremendous Fit for Trade with Cardinals for Sonny Gray
St. Louis Cardinals veteran Sonny Gray was not willing to compromise off his no-trade clause a year ago, but when his team was eliminated from the playoffs, it certainly sounds like he has changed his tune when he was asked if he is willing to reconsider.
"I think I do, just to be frank and to be honest. I definitely think I do," Gray said via Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. "Whether I do decide that I want to go somewhere – whether that actually happens – I don’t have complete control of that. Obviously, I have control of where I can’t go or don’t go. I’m going to be 36. It’s going to be my 14th season. Last year of my contract for this. I don’t know what the future holds for me."
The contract for Gray is a significant commitment, but it's one to where St. Louis will have to take on a chunk of it.
Will Gray's Huge Number Prevent Team Interest?
Going into the final year of a three-year, $75 million backloaded deal, the commitment for Gray in 2025 is a staggering $35 million. How much of that the Cardinals will be willing to take on is going to determine the interest for a lot of teams, but for San Francisco, starting pitching is needed.
If Gray were to be the big acquisition, the Giants would be adding one of the more dependable starters in baseball who is still performing at a high level. Over the last four years, Gray's 116 starts are close to the most in baseball. In that sample, he has a 3.53 ERA and 1.153 WHIP with a 43-30 record, collecting a bWAR of 11.3.
San Francisco will have to convince St. Louis to buy down that huge number some, but Gray is still a solid starter who would instantly make any rotation he joins better.
As the trade rumors around him inevitably heat up when hot stove season arrive, keep an eye on the Giants as a team who could make a move.