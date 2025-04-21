San Francisco Giants Top Prospect Could Soon Be Called Up After Dominant Start
The San Francisco Giants did not make the expected massive splash in their starting rotation headed into the season.
Though a powerful offense has been able to get the team off to a dominant 14-8 start which has allowed them to at least keep pace in a gauntlet of a National League West, pitching has been a weakness.
They rank No. 23 in baseball with a 4.34 ERA as a rotation.
The Giants' ace Logan Webb has looked as good as he has throughout his career with a 2.40 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 30 innings, but no other starter has a mark below 4.00.
In fact, Justin Verlander (5.47 ERA) and Jordan Hicks (6.04 ERA) have been fairly disappointing despite entering the year with high hopes of having success.
If San Francisco wants to shake things up and inject some more youth onto the staff, the top pitching prospect in the organization is off to an incredible start to his minor league season and just had his best start yet.
For Carson Whisenhunt, it always seemed like a case of when and not if, and so far this year, he's proving why that was the feeling with a huge start to the season for Triple-A Sacramento.
Over the weekend, the left-hander struck out nine hitters in six innings with just one hit and one walk allowed along with no runs, carving hitters up with his nasty changeup which looks to be his bread and butter pitch.
Last season, over 25 starts in Triple-A, Whisenhunt pitched to a 5.42 ERA in a Pacific League which is known as a hitter's league.
Though the stats were not great, the strikeout numbers were enough for the Giants to not be concerned, knowing the lefty was working his way to a big league promotion.
In 2025, however, he has taken things to another level.
Whisenhunt has made four starts so far and boasts an ERA of 2.70 and a WHIP of 0.95, with 23 strikeouts in 20 innings pitched.
The No. 2 overall prospect in the organization, and top-10 left-handed pitching prospect in all of baseball, is knocking on the door of the big leagues.
Whisenhunt entered the year expected to make his debut at some point this season, though he might just be proving he is already one of the five best starters in the organization.
A hot spring leaves Hayden Birdsong -- currently in the bullpen -- as the next man up as soon as someone goes down or is removed.
After that, it's starting to look like Whisenhunt may be the one waiting in the wings for his shot.
The way he's pitching right now, that is going to come sooner rather than later.