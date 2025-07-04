Is Veteran Giants Ace Being Overlooked in NL Cy Young Conversation?
The 2025 National League Cy Young race is shaping up to be one of the deepest in recent memory, with several high quality arms all currently vying for the prestigious honor.
Pittsburgh Pirates' young superstar Paul Skenes has been leading the charge for most of the way up to this point, but guys like Philadelphia Phillies ace Zack Wheeler and Los Angeles Dodgers Japanese hurler Yoshinobu Yamamoto have both been excellent as well.
One name that has fallen somewhat under the radar, despite having excellent numbers of his own, is the San Francisco Giants star Robbie Ray.
At 33 years old, the 2021 AL Cy Young Award winner has quietly been putting together one of the best resumes of his career in his second season with the Giants.
As of this writing, Ray currently holds a 2.68 ERA and a 1.04 WHIP, both of which rank in the top 10 among all National League starters. He has also struck out 117 batters, which is good for the fifth-best mark in the NL.
He's shown he can still work deep into games, too, a fact he illustrated perfectly with his most recent start against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday night when the veteran pitched a complete game on 102 pitches while only allowing two runs.
Anyone who has followed San Francisco even somewhat closely this season already knows how phenomenal Ray has been. Still, it seems that outside of the Bay Area, there aren't too many other baseball fans who understand just how good he's been.
He's spearheaded arguably the best one-two punch at the top of any rotation in baseball with teammate and co-ace Logan Webb, and he has played a pivotal role in keeping the team afloat amid their well-documented struggles at the plate.
Simply put, Ray has been one of the most dominant pitchers in the game this year and deserves to be up there with guys like Wheeler and Skenes when it comes to NL Cy Young talks.
If the vet can maintain his dominant form down the back half of the season, then he could just end up giving the voters no other choice but to crown him as the best pitcher in the National League.
