Luis Matos has Returned to the Giants with an Offensive Outburst
Since being brought back up to the Major Leagues last week, young San Francisco Giants outfielder Luis Matos has been on a tear. He's paced the club to a couple of dramatic wins, with both timely hitting and a little bit of power.
Since returning to the lineup, Matos has gone 8-for-15 with five extra-base hits (including two home runs) and two walks. Earlier in the year, the Venezuelan-born star was part of a platoon situation, but he's thriving now that he's been starting in right field against both left-handers and right-handers.
“It’s been great. He’s getting an opportunity, not getting pinch-hit for. He’s playing against lefties, righties,” Giants manager Bob Melvin said. “We’ve seen him do this before, and it was time to get him up here and let him do his thing. So far, so good.”
Matos Looks to have a Bright Future Ahead of Him
Matos batted only .167 with a .559 OPS over his first 40 games this season, but he's been hotter than ever in four straight starts in right field. However, he has been up and down through his first few seasons in the big leagues, having won an NL Player of the Week Award in 2024, only to be demoted again this year. But now, Matos believes he's made the proper adjustments and that he's now with the Giants to stay.
"I know that I can play here,” Matos stated. “That’s what I want to show them.”
While just a small sample size, Matos' recent play suggests that he's finally putting all the tools together to be a mainstay for San Francisco. He's definitely put a charge into the Giants, who snapped a streak of losing four straight series, until they took two of three from the Milwaukee Brewers with a 4-3 win on Sunday. Ramos chipped in a two-run homer in the victory.
“It feels really reassuring for the team,” teammate Heliot Ramos said. “Obviously, I feel like we haven’t been playing good baseball. It was about time that something like that happened because I feel like we’ve been working our [butts] off. We have been working super hard. We have been doing everything we’re supposed to do. I feel like it was about time for us to come out like that.”