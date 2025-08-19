Heliot Ramos Clarifies His Comments and Homers in the Giants' Victory
After a bit of controversy swirled around Heliot Ramos based on his comments from the prior day, the Giants outfielder spoke up for himself. Then, he let his bat do the rest of his talking for him, hitting a home run and helping lead San Francisco to a 4-3 win over the San Diego Padres.
Ramos was quick to shoot down a report from local outlet SFGate that he insists was blown way out of proportion. The title's headline stated that Ramos was "bashing" fans for being "againt us". Reportedly, the player's emotional response was based on some Giants fans suggesting that manager Bob Melvin should be fired. The exact quote is below:
“Outside people don’t know anything,” Ramos stated. “That’s the type of person he is. That doesn’t mean that he’s not a great manager. When we were winning, everybody was on our side; now, it’s like all the fans are against us and all that. "
"I don’t get it. We’re here and we know what’s going on, we know what we’re feeling, we know what we’re working for, but fans are going to be fans, we can’t do nothing about it.”
That quote was not only reported by SFGate, but by multiple media outlets around the country. It was certainly a black eye for Ramos, particularly if he didn't clarify his remarks. In the end, it appears to be an isolated quote that gaslighted thefan base.
Heliot Ramos Clears the Air
Following up on what he had stated earlier, Heliot Ramos wanted to let the fans know that he felt the same frustration they do about the season. To him, he was merely sticking up for his manager, even if the words that previously came out of his mouth were a bit misconstrued.
"I love the fans and they always show me love in the field," Ramos said. "I have nothing against them. Every time I'm walking on the streets with my family, they love me and I love them back. All I'm trying to say is in the inner circle -- obviously, not even you guys that are reporters know what's going on in the clubhouse -- all I want to say is that Bob is a great manager. I'm just trying to have Bob's back. I'm just trying to support [him]."
"We know what we have going on here, we know that we want to win games and just stay in the present," he said. "At the end of the day, I just want to stay present with the guys and play good baseball and try to win for the fans and everybody and for ourselves. I don't think anybody wants it more than us. That's all I care about."
On the field, Ramos started the game off quickly, homering in the first inning off Padres starter Nestor Cortes. He was followed up by teammate Rafael Devers, who also delivered a long ball. The Giants would tack on two more in the first inning, thanks to Wilmer Flores' two-run drive out of the park. That was all the offense the Giants needed, as they held on to a 4-3 win over their in-state rivals.