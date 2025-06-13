MLB Insider Doesn’t Expect Massive Moves by San Francisco Giants at Trade Deadline
The San Francisco Giants have been rejuvenated by the roster shakeup by president of baseball operations Buster Posey, and it’s carried them on a six-game winning streak.
It’s unclear if those moves were enough to change the trajectory of a woeful offense, and they should be seeking upgrades ahead of the trade deadline.
They need another bat, and an answer at first base. However, former MLB executive Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) doesn’t expect them to be too aggressive in the trade market.
“The Giants believe in stability and continuity so, outside of adding another bat, don’t expect a lot of moves from them at this deadline,” Bowden wrote.
That does seem to contradict the assertive roster moves by Posey that got rid of first baseman Lamonte Wade Jr., but Posey has also been clear that the roster as it stands needs to be better for any World Series run.
That’s not wrong, but it would be a mistake if San Francisco stands pat. Bowden points out the obvious needs: impact players at first base and right field to improve a No. 24 in baseball OPS.
He sees Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Josh Naylor as a prime fit for San Francisco.
The Diamondbacks are shaping up to be sellers as they sit 4.5 games back from a NL Wild Card spot.
Bowden names Arizona and the Baltimore Orioles as the two teams that would dominate the trade deadline should they be sellers, and the Diamondbacks have four impending free agents including Naylor.
He would be a perfect rental candidate that wouldn’t block top prospect Bryce Eldridge, who has had a rocky start to his promotion to Triple-A Sacramento following his return from injury.
The Giants want to promote continuity and stability, and prematurely calling up Eldridge would contradict that.
Instead, they could bring in an answer at first base and on offense in Naylor, who is on a one-year, $10.9 million deal.
Naylor is slashing .302/.357/.468 with a 129 OPS+ with eight home runs and nine stolen bases.
The 28-year-old was an All-Star last season and has continued to produce through his 2025 campaign.
He would add value to a lineup that ended a spell of eight straight one-run games with a 10-7 win over the Colorado Rockies.
San Francisco can’t expect to make a postseason run with the offense they’ve had this season.
While they may not need to make blockbuster trades at the July 31 deadline, they should absolutely address first base.
For more San Francisco Giants coverage, be sure to bookmark and visit the site San Francisco Giants On SI.