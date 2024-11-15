New Boss Makes San Francisco Giants Appealing Free Agency Destination
The San Francisco Giants are heading into the offseason looking to make some improvements for a team that has been stuck in mediocrity for the last couple of years.
It has been a bit of a struggle for the Giants in recent campaigns. Despite spending a good amount of money, the team has fallen way behind the likes of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Now, San Francisco will have new leadership at the helm, as Buster Posey has taken over as the President of Baseball Operations.
Posey will try to do what others before him couldn’t, and that is to bring in stars to the Bay Area. In recent years, the Giants have missed out on players like Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani in free agency. Now, the Giants are in desperate need of a face of the franchise or a superstar player — ideally both.
Recently, Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report wrote about San Francisco being a desirable destination for free agents. In his rankings of all teams in baseball, the Giants came in ranked a respectable eighth:
Their 107-win season in 2021 notwithstanding, the Giants have been struggling with mediocrity for the better part of the last decade. Based on what they have both in the majors and in the minors, they don't have a clear path to better things in 2025. However, let's grant that the appearance of winning credibility is there. Posey was a three-time World Series champion as a player, and few active managers command more respect than Bob Melvin.
Even though the franchise has been stuck around the .500 mark for the last three years, that is far better than being in a rebuild or just being flat out bad.
This offseason, the Giants hope that Posey can bring in at least one star player to help bolster a lineup that needs some help. While the Giants saw Blake Snell opt for free agency, adding an expensive pitcher or bringing back Snell seems unlikely.
Where the Giants will likely be spending is on players like Willy Adames, Pete Alonso, or potentially Juan Soto. Any one of those caliber of players would help provide a much-needed boost to their lineup.
Despite some struggles and mediocrity in recent years, the new leadership in the front office could help persuade free agents to come to San Francisco.