Pitching Problems Have Plagued the Poor-Luck Giants in 2025
During the 2025 season, the San Francisco Giants may have had the worst luck of any team in Major League Baseball. Hampered by inconsistent play and some potentially awful roster moves, the club has been in a virtual tailspin since the beginning of August. Notably, the Giants' pitching staff has been banged up and beaten around in ways that have derailed the team's postseason hopes.
Whether it's been a myriad of injuries or a Jekyll and Hyde performance on the hill, San Francisco's hurlers have been somewhat cursed this season. A recent example of that was when talented starter Landen Roupp returned from the Injured List, only to get hurt (once again) in his first start back.
"Based on what was seen, they were kind of holding their breath," manager Bob Melvin said. "At least to this point, it's good news. It's just a bone bruise, but it's a pretty good bone bruise. It's not like he'll be back in a day or so".
The Giants Pitching Staff has been Hit Hard This Season
But the pitching woes go way deeper than just injuries. After notching an emotional victory for the first win of his career, Kai-Hei Teng seemingly lost his control and effectiveness overnight, suffering through a terrible stretch that saw him bounced from the rotation.
It's almost as if the team's pitchers have been cursed in 2025. With every solid outing, another arm goes down, or a key pitcher is out due to injury. It's made things almost impossible for Bob Melvin to figure out a steady rotation. Add in the trade of Tyler Rogers, which hurt the staff's depth, and the team being horrendous on the hill in recent weeks, and it's been a recipe for disaster.