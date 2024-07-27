Giants Baseball Insider

Proposed San Francisco Giants Trade Moves Closer For Baltimore Orioles Prospects

The San Francisco Giants could use this deal to move on from their struggling closer at the MLB trade deadline.

Jul 12, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants closing pitcher Camilo Doval (75) prepares to throw against the Minnesota Twins during the ninth inning at Oracle Park.
The San Francisco Giants are still in the limbo of playoff contender and being ready to blow it up, but are looking more-and-more like a team that should consider selling some players off.

One such player that has been brought up on numerous occasions over the last few weeks has been closer Camilo Doval.

Doval has struggled at points this season, so much so that many around the team believe it's time to trade him while there's still some value on the table.

Zach Pressnell of FanSided put together a deal that would send the closer to the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for infielder Mac Horvath and right-handed pitcher Trace Bright.

Horvath is a top-10 prospect within the Baltimore farm system, a 2023 second-round draft selection.

The 23-year-old has a slashing line of .233/.328/.417 in High-A, where he has been since last year.

He has the potential to be a 20-20 hitter at the next level with a solid combination of power and speed. In his last year of college, he hit 24 home runs and stole 25 bases.

His power hasn't exactly translated, but the speed sure has. Through 71 games he's hit 9 homers and swiped 26 bags this year.

Bright is an interesting character. He's 0-for-10 in terms of win-loss this year at the Double-A level, but has been an intriguing pitching prospect.

He averages under five innings per start, which is why he hasn't logged any wins.

The 6-foot-4 pitcher has a solid fastball and an even better curveball that have both led him to his high strikeout numbers throughout his career.

He's maintained his strikeouts while cutting down on the walks, which means he's going in the right direction with his control.

His most likely future is as a long-relief option, but he does hold the ability to start games as well.

While these are two prospects that could realistically make an impact in the future, trading Doval is a risk. He's certainly struggled, but has been stellar in the past. If he turns back around to his normal, reliable self, San Francisco could be kicking themselves.

The Dominican Republic native under team control through the end of the 2027 season and has already been thrown a big money extension by the Giants.

If they do decide to move him, this is the type of package they could expect to receive for a struggling reliever, though.

