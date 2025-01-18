Proposed San Francisco Giants Trade Would Land Blue Jays Superstar at Fair Price
The San Francisco Giants have made a number of high-profile moves in the last calendar year or so, but one more potential deal could top them all.
With the rumors of the Toronto Blue Jays trading Vladimir Guerrero Jr. heating up again, Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer put together a list of teams that could trade for him and potential trade packages to get the deal done.
The Giants were among the top landing spots on the list and had a proposed trade that would be a massive win for them. Rymer suggested San Francisco make an offer of closer Camilo Doval, infielder Marco Luciano and elite prospect James Tibbs III.
Guerrero is entering his final year of team control so that will hurt their return for him, but it will still take a competitive offer to convince them to trade him.
The near 26-year-old is coming off of a season that saw him post an impressive .323/.396/.544 slash line with 30 home runs and 103 RBI. He combines power with the ability to hit for contact at one of the best rates in all of baseball.
He is a special talent that has made four-straight All-Star squads.
It is understandable that the Blue Jays want a package comparable to what the San Diego Padres gave away for Juan Soto, but that was for an extra half-year of control. That type of return feels unlikely.
At the same time, the proposed deal in this likely isn't going to be enough from the Giants to get it done.
Doval is not nearly the trade piece that he was even at this time last year. He is coming off of a season that saw him post a 4.88 ERA and even get demoted to Triple-A.
Still, however, he has plenty of stuff that teams want and has three more years of team control to work with.
The same could be said for Luciano, but his stock is likely even lower. He was once a very promising prospect, but has fallen off since not being able to find his footing with San Francisco.
Tibbs is the cornerstone of this mock deal and someone that would definitely be brought up by Toronto as a target.
Likely, the Giants would have to stomach offering up Bryce Eldridge to get it done. The good news in that sense is that they are sort of contradictory as they are both long term answers at first.
At that point, San Francisco would just need to decide which player they want to tie themselves to. Luckily, there doesn't seem to be a bad option.