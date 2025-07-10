Giants Baseball Insider

Revisiting Massive Giants-Red Sox Rafael Devers Trade After All Pieces Have Debuted

Taking a look at how all of the pieces in the Rafael Devers trade have started their new careers with the San Francisco Giants and Boston Red Sox.

Jul 5, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; San Francisco Giants designated hitter Rafael Devers (16) bats during the third inning against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park.
Jul 5, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; San Francisco Giants designated hitter Rafael Devers (16) bats during the third inning against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

It's been just under a month since the shocking trade between the San Francisco Giants and Boston Red Sox that sent Rafael Devers to the Bay Area.

The Giants sent a haul that included top prospect James Tibbs III, pitcher Kyle Harrison, pitcher Jordan Hicks and pitching prospect Jose Bello to the Red Sox in exchange for Devers.

It's still early, but all pieces have now debuted for their new teams, which gives some added context to the deal. Fans of each team will be watching to see how each side fairs, which is normal in a massive trade like this.

Starting with Devers and San Francisco, it hasn't been the cleanest start. The groundwork is still there, and he has shown that he is capable of being the same player he has been despite his new surroundings.

Over his first 22 games with the Giants, he has slashed .225/.344/.363 with two home runs and nine RBI. He's hit two home runs and two doubles in 13 games at Oracle Park this year, though, so he should be fine.

Tibbs was clearly the centerpiece of this deal for Boston, as he is now their No. 6 prospect per MLB Pipeline.

The 22-year-old was moved up to Double-A after the deal, which is considered the first real test for a prospect. He has slashed .271/.366/.371 with a home run and five RBI through 18 games.

He is waiting for the power to jump back up, but the solid approach at the plate remains, as he has drawn 10 walks to 17 strikeouts.

Bello, the other prospect received in the deal, has shone in his first couple of rookie ball outings since the trade. He has posted a 1.13 ERA through three games with nine strikeouts in eight innings with a 1.125 WHIP.

The other pitchers that the Red Sox got, however, have not had as clean of starts.

Harrison began on the wrong foot with Boston, with many fans upset that he was optioned back to Triple-A after the trade. Not necessarily his fault, but not a great first impression.

He's 23 and still has plenty of potential, but the Red Sox will need to figure something out with him quickly. He's made three starts with the organization with a 7.62 ERA and 1.923 WHIP with 10 strikeouts in 13 innings.

Boston has kept Hicks in the bullpen and the results have also been the same as when he was with San Francisco.

He has made just three outings, starting with a stint on the IL, and has given up four runs in 2.2 innings with a 2.250 WHIP and two strikeouts.

It's been a relatively slow start all around, and the Giants should still feel good about the package that they gave up to acquire Devers.

