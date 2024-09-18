Rumored San Francisco Giants Deadline Target Predicted To Be Traded in Offseason
The San Francisco Giants explored options to improve their roster at the trade deadline.
While, ultimately, they didn't do much to help their chances of making the postseason, and they've paid the price for that over the past month and a half, there will be opportunities for them in the offseason to address those same needs.
One of the constant rumors around the Giants was their interest in trading for a middle infielder. If that interest is still there, they should have multiple options on the trade and free agency market in the coming months.
San Francisco reportedly had an interest in Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette.
Bichette is a name to watch this winter, as the Blue Jays could look to head in a different direction from a player who was once viewed as a potential franchise-caliber guy.
Christopher Kline of FanSided doubled down on those rumors, writing that he won't be back with Toronto in 2025 and the club will look to trade him in the offseason.
"The Blue Jays almost definitely won't work out an extension for Bichette, whose contract ends after next season. It would be a bit disappointing to trade him at his absolute lowest value, but the Blue Jays are pretty much out of time... Even after a disastrous 2024 campaign, in which Bichette is slashing .222/.275/.320 with only four home runs and 30 RBI, he ought to fetch a nice haul on the trade front."
With Tyler Fitzgerald playing well over the past few months, it's uncertain if the Giants will still have interest in trading for Bichette, who's mostly only played shortstop during his career.
However, if one of them could slide over to second base, the fit makes perfect sense offensively.
They'd also be landing a player with lower trade value than ever before.
It's easy to look at a player like Bichette and be willing to take a chance on him for San Francisco. He's struggled over the past five months, but there are many factors to consider.
He's only played in 80 games due to injuries, and sometimes, players just have down campaigns. That seems to be the case for him, as in his six-year professional career, he's posted a .290/.332/.466 slash line with a 119 OPS+ and 93 home runs in 2,488 at-bats.
He's also still just 26 years old, adding more intrigue for the Giants.
They'd eventually have to pay him after the 2025 season, but if he proves to be the player he was before this year, that shouldn't be too much of an issue for San Francisco.