San Francisco Giants Activate Injured Reliever as Rosters Expand
The time has finally come for pitcher Tristan Beck to return to the Majors.
The San Francisco Giants activated the pitcher, who has been rehabbing an injury all season, along with outfielder Blake Sabol as rosters expanded to 28 players on Sunday.
The Giants did not need to make a corresponding move. San Francisco had made several moves on Saturday that helped clean up the roster. That included optioning pitcher Austin Warren to make room for Saturday’s starter, Mason Black, and sending catcher Andrew Knapp to Triple-A Sacramento after he cleared waivers.
Beck has been on a rehab assignment with Sacramento for the last month and was activated from the 60-day injured list. Sabol, who can also play catcher, was recalled from Sacramento.
Beck has been on the 60-day injured list all season after he was diagnosed with a upper right arm aneurysm in February. That required surgery at Stanford University.
In five games with the River Cats he was 0-1 with a 7.90 ERA. He has struck out 17 and walked three in 13.2 innings. Even though Beck was a reliever last year for the Giants, he started all five games with Sacramento.
Beck, a 28-year-old right-hander, made his Major League debut last season with San Francisco, as he went 3-3 with a 3.92 ERA 33 games, 30 of which were in relief. He struck out 68 and walked 21 in 85 innings.
The Corona, Calif., native was Atlanta’s fourth-round pick in 2018 and went to college at Stanford. He joined San Francisco in a 2019 trade that sent Mark Melancon to the Atlanta Braves.
San Francisco was set to start right-hander Logan Webb on Sunday against Miami.
Sabol has been up-and-down all season and was one of the primary call-ups when starting catcher Patrick Bailey was hurt. He was last with the Giants at the end of July. In 11 MLB games this year Sabol is slashing .313/.421/.375/.796
The 26-year-old Aliso Viejo, Calif., native was selected in the seventh round of the 2019 MLB draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates out of USC. After three minor-league seasons with the Pirates, he was selected by the Cincinnati Reds in the 2022 Rule 5 Draft and was traded to San Francisco for right-hander Jake Wong and cash considerations.
He made San Francisco's Opening Day roster in 2023 and he slashed .236/.301/.394 with 13 home runs and 44 RBI. But, by season’s end the starting job behind the plate belonged to Bailey and Sabol started this season at Sacramento.