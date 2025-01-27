San Francisco Giants Boast Pair of Prospects with Top 100 Credentials
All the talk around the San Francisco Giants when it comes to prospects is about first baseman Bryce Eldridge, and the chatter is justified.
Last season, Eldridge worked up the ladder of the entire Giants’ full-season minor league system.
He played for Class-A San Jose, High-A Eugene, Double-A Richmond and Triple-A Sacramento, exceling at every stop. He finished with a slash line of .291/.374/.516/.890 with 23 home runs and 92 RBI. He was also selected to play in the MLB Futures Game during All-Star weekend.
When Baseball America released its latest edition of its Top 100 prospects, the 20-year-old was ranked No. 12 overall. With his left-handed swing and prodigious power, the Giants believe he is the prospect that can solve their power problem at first base. Eventually.
He was the only Giants prospect ranked among the Top 100. But he wasn’t the only one to receive votes.
After Baseball America released its Top 100, the site dropped a list of every prospect that received at least one vote from its staff. Two Giants made the list — pitcher Carson Whisenhunt and shortstop Marco Luciano.
Whisenhunt has received plenty of attention this offseason as the Giants have attempted to remake its starting rotation. The 24-year-old hasn’t played in the Majors yet, but he is a candidate to try and take a spot in the rotation among a group of young pitchers, including Hayden Birdsong.
San Francisco selected him in the second round of the 2022 MLB draft out of East Carolina. He has steadily made his way through the system, ending the 2024 season with Triple-A Sacramento.
With two affiliates last season he went 3-5 with a 5.17 ERA, with 141 strikeouts and 56 walks in 109 innings.
Luciano has already done time with the Giants. He’s played in 41 games across two seasons since making his debut in 2023 and slashed .217/.286/.304/.590. His lifetime slash line of .257/.361/.456/.817 in the minor leagues hasn’t yet translated to the Majors.
With the signing of Willy Adames this offseason, Luciano will have to find another way to make an impact at the MLB level.
All three should be at spring training next month. Pitchers and catchers to report on Feb. 12. Position players are expected to report on Feb. 17. San Francisco opens its spring training schedule at Texas on Feb. 22. The Giants open the season on the road at Cincinnati on March 27.