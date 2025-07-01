San Francisco Giants Caught Break After Deal with Star Free Agent Fell Through
The San Francisco Giants made a huge splash in free agency this past offseason, signing shortstop Willy Adames to a seven-year, $182 million deal.
It was the largest contract in franchise history, with the Giants addressing a major need in their alignment and adding what they hoped was an impact player to an offense that was lacking punch.
Unfortunately for San Francisco, the early returns on their investment aren’t overly positive.
Adames has not produced at the plate as much as the team had hoped with a .209/.297/.340 slash line, hitting only nine home runs and 11 doubles after launching 32 long balls with 33 doubles last year with the Milwaukee Brewers.
On a postiive note, he has returned to being an above-average defender after a down 2024 with the glove and an absymal start to his Giants tenure defensively.
He has also been in the lineup, playing virtually everyday. While the production is underwhelming, it has made life a little easier for manager Bob Melvin knowing he can pencil Adames in at shortstop each game.
That would not have been the case had the team gone through with their pursuit of Carlos Correa a few years ago.
He hit free agency following an incredible 2021 campaign and San Francisco was looking to make a splash.
The Giants were ready to give Correa a massive 13-year, $350 million contract to commit to them, entering his age 27 campaign.
He was ready to sign, but there were some concerns over his medical records long-term involving the right leg he underwent surgery on in 2014.
San Francisco backed out of the deal and it ended up being a blessing in disguise that they did.
“After two-and-a-half years of the deal, though, he still hasn't provided the Twins with as much bWAR (5.1) as he did in 2022 alone (5.3), and it always was the latter years of any sort of long-term deal that teams were worried about with Correa,” wrote Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report, who placed the talented shortstop at No. 4 on his list of the most cringy contracts in the MLB.
Paying that kind of money for a player who may not be in the lineup consistently would have been a huge blow to a franchise that has to be smart with how it spends funds.
There would still be more than $242 million owed to Correa after the 2025 campaign, an eye-popping number given the production he has provided over the last four years.
Adames’ deal may become an albatross in its own right, but the entire life of his contract will be over before the deal San Francisco worked out with Correa would expire following the 2033 season.
