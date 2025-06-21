San Francisco Giants Confirm MLB Investigating Allegations Against Sean Hjelle
The San Francisco Giants released a statement regarding the allegations made toward one of their relief pitchers this weekend.
Caroline Hjelle, the wife of pitcher Sean Hjelle, released a TikTok on Friday that made some serious accusations against her husband.
In the video, she is holding one of the couple's kid's and is grabbing the arm of another. The song "Man of the Year" by Lorde was playing with the following text on the screen:
"When my MLB husband abandons us on Mother's Day a week after [this video] once I finally found out about his affairs and stopped putting up with his abuse, so I've been raising two boys alone."
The video went viral across baseball social media since being posted and built up enough of a storm that the Giants provided a response to reporters who inquired about the TikTok.
Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area shared the statement from the team.
"We are aware of these serious allegations. We have been in contact with MLB. These type of allegations fall under their jurisdiction and we won't be commenting futher."
The Giants have referred the information to Major League Baseball, which is investigating the allegations, according to the Associated Press.
In addition to the statement, San Francisco manager Bob Melvin was asked about the allegations by Josh Dubow of the Associated Press.
"Obviously we're aware of it," he said. "He told me about it last night. We talked to MLB. At this point, it's in their jurisdiction right now so I really can’t comment on it further."
Hjelle has a 4.66 ERA this year through 9.2 innings of work with a 1.552 WHIP and seven strikeouts. His last outing came against the Boston Red Sox where he gave up a run and was held responsible for the loss.
He has spent most of the year at Triple-A, but made his season debut in the Majors earlier in June.
It is currently unknown how the Giants plan to use him moving forward while the investigation is ongoing. He did not pitch in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Boston Red Sox.
For more Giants news, head over to Giants On SI.