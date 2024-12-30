San Francisco Giants Could Find Trade Fit with Seattle Mariners Ace
The San Francisco Giants needed a veteran starter before they began a courtship with Corbin Burnes. They still need one now that Burnes agreed to a six-year, $210 million deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The trade market could be a place to turn and one pitcher that may be available for the right price is Seattle Mariners starter Luis Castillo.
Recently, MLB Trade Rumors put together a list of contenders for Castillo, if the Mariners decided to pull the trigger. The Giants were regarded as one of three teams that would be a “best fit” for a deal.
It’s not an easy deal to swing, considering Castillo has a no-trade clause, a result of the long extension he signed with Seattle. So he would have to approve a deal to move down the coast.
But, he comes a bit cheaper than Burnes ended up being to the Diamondbacks. He is cost-controlled through the 2027 season with a salary of a little more than $24 million per year. He comes with a vesting option in 2028 through $25 million before he becomes a free agent in 2029.
He may have a losing record for his career (73-76), but he has a solid 3.56 ERA and he strikes out nearly 10 hitters per nine innings. He also has three All-Star appearances.
The Giants need another starter and Oracle Park can be a pitcher’s paradise. Right now the starting rotation looks like Logan Webb, Robbie Ray, Hayden Birdsong and Kyle Harrison. There is definitely an opening for a fifth starter, as a group of young starters would compete for that spot in spring training but may not be ready for the full-time job.
What the Mariners need is some infield help, specifically at the corner. Now, the Giants could use an upgrade at first base over Lamonte Wade Jr., who is a solid hitter but doesn’t have a lot of pop.
In MLB Trade Rumors’ analysis, Wade could be the player that helps San Francisco swing that kind of deal. Even though he doesn’t have a lot of power — his career high for home runs is 18 back in 2021 — he has a career .351 on-base percentage and draws walks more than 15% of the time in his past two campaigns.
The deal probably would not be a one-for-one swap. The Giants would have to include at least one more player, perhaps a prospect. First baseman of the future Bryce Eldridge would most likely be off-limits in a deal like this, as he would then have a chance to make the roster with Wade gone.
Both sides would have to be willing and the Giants would have to be willing to pay the cost, both in cash and prospects.