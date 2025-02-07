San Francisco Giants Future Rests on Shoulders of International Prospect
When Buster Posey took over as president of baseball operations for the San Francisco Giants, he knew he was going to have his work cut out for him.
The team was a tier or two below even their National League West rivals, as the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks all finished at least nine games ahead of them in the standings last year.
Closing that gap will take some time, especially with two of those teams, the Dodgers and Diamondbacks, loading up on more talent this offseason.
The Giants weren’t without splashes of their own. They addressed their need for a shortstop, signing Willy Adames to a franchise record-setting seven-year, $182 million deal.
But there remain needs elsewhere in the lineup, as he was the only Major League addition made.
The Show isn't the only place where the team is struggling.
San Francisco is really hurting in terms of catching their peers in minor league development.
Posey is inheriting what is one of the weakest farm systems in baseball since the previous regime whiffed on far too many top picks.
First baseman Bryce Eldridge has rapidly moved through the system and looks like a future middle-of-the-order masher for the Giants. But other recent top picks, such as Joey Bart, Hunter Bishop, Will Bednar and Reggie Crawford, look like misses.
Getting the organizational depth back on track will be imperative to San Francisco becoming a sustainable winner at the Major League level.
One way Posey can quickly restock the cupboard in the minor leagues is through international signings.
This offseason he hit a home run in that regard, landing Josuar Gonzalez.
Currently the No. 2-ranked international prospect in baseball, the talented shortstop was selected by the writers at MLB.com as the player who will be the Giants’ No. 1 prospect in 2027.
“The top-ranked position player in the 2025 international class, Gonzalez signed for $2,997,500 in January. Like his 2024 counterpart Leodalis De Vries, who's with the Padres and ranked No. 18 on the Top 100 (see below), he's a switch-hitting shortstop with bat speed, an advanced feel for the barrel and power. His smooth actions, strong arm and instincts give him a chance to remain at short," they wrote.
Anyone who hasn’t seen Gonzalez on the field is in for a treat the first time they watch him.
During international play at the U18 World Cup in Panama, he stuffed the stat sheet in seven games played.
He went 8-for-22 with four extra-base hits, struck out fewer times than he walked and added five stolen bases along with playing smooth defense at shortstop as shared on his MLB.com profile.
The Giants need him to be the next great star in their organization, and all eyes will be on how the youngster develops within the system.