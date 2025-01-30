San Francisco Giants Land Powerful Cape Cod League MVP in Recent MLB Mock Draft
There have been a lot of discussions about the work that Buster Posey has to do with the San Francisco Giants Major League roster.
The roster is devoid of impact talent in the lineup, with free agent shortstop Willy Adames and third baseman Matt Chapman being the only players who likely qualify right now.
There is certainly hope that will change, as Tyler Fitzgerald and Heliot Ramos both had excellent performances in 2024. They could be foundational pieces moving forward along with center fielder Jung Hoo Lee, who was struggling in his adjustment to the MLB before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury.
It will take more than one offseason for the new president of baseball operations to fill the gaps that exist, but the job is made all the more difficult because of a lack of depth in the Minor League system.
The Giants are one of five franchises that had only one player appear on Keith Law’s most recent Top 100 Prospects list. First baseman Bryce Eldridge, a first-round pick in the 2023 MLB June Amateur Draft, is the lone representative.
That puts a lot of pressure on the front office to spend in free agency as there aren’t many in-house answers to address the team’s weaknesses.
Two of them being outfield help and a lack of power in the lineup.
San Francisco could kill two birds with one stone in the 2025 MLB Amateur Draft, as Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report has them addressing both needs in the form of one player; South Carolina Gamecocks outfielder Ethan Petry.
With the No. 13 overall pick in the mock, the MLB writer has the Giants selecting the powerful first baseman/corner outfielder.
“After posting a 1.157 OPS with 44 home runs and 128 RBI in 124 games during his first two seasons at South Carolina, Petry gave his draft stock a further boost last summer when he hit .360/.480/.760 with 11 home runs and 25 RBI in 31 games in the Cape Cod League to take home MVP honors. The 6'4", 235-pound slugger is limited athletically and he struck out at a 25.3 percent clip last spring, but his playable power is tough to ignore.”
While not a perfect player, prodigious power is something that teams are always drawn to. He provides that in spades and it is easy for San Francisco fans to envision him one day partnering with Eldridge in the middle of the order as run producers.
Despite the high strikeout rate, Petry still manages to get on base at an impressive clip. And when he makes contact, it is almost always hard-hit with extra bases in mind.
Adding a player of that caliber to the farm system would be big for a franchise who should be stockpiling as much future talent as possible right now given the gap that currently exists between them and their NL West rivals.