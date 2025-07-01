San Francisco Giants Leaders, Broadcaster Speak on ‘Frustrating’ Road Trip
The San Francisco Giants made a huge splash when trading from Rafael Devers, hoping to boost the offense. They were just two games back on June 15, the day of the trade, but since then have fallen to 7.5 games back.
San Francisco went 3-3 in their first six games post trade, but looking forward in the schedule, it looked like there was a chance to make up some ground as they faced the Miami Marlins and Chicago White Sox in back-to-back series.
This was not the case, as it turned out. Despite all of the excitment surrounding the team post-Devers trade, the Giants had arguably the worst stretch of the season, going 1-5 in that stretch. Swept by the Marlins, losing the White Sox series directly after caused some in the organization to speak out.
"You know, I think, uh ... Yeah, that is frustrating. Yes," said veteran pitcher Justin Verlander to NBC Sports Bay Area.
The three-time Cy Young winner lost the first game against the Marlins, but pitched well in the final game in Chicago. Looking for his first win of the season, Verlander pitched six innings of one run ball, but the bullpen combined to allow four runs after his departure.
"Just trying to keep putting myself in the position for wins. That's all you can do as a starter," Verlander continued.
The offense struggled to score during the six game stretch, going 8-44 with runners in scoring position, but that didn't go unnoticed by manager Bob Melvin.
"That's just kind of what we've been doing here recently. Whether the guys are trying too hard in certain spots, that's probably the case ... They're working hard, doing the best they can with it," Melvin said of the offense.
Willy Adames, the team's big free agent acquisition, has an 84 OPS+. Tyler Fitzgerald broke out in 2024, but had a 76 OPS+ before being demoted to Triple-A, and over his last 37 games, Jung Hoo Lee has a .577 OPS.
However, the people on the field aren't the only ones who are criticizing the team.
On the KNBR show 'Murph and Markus,' Giants color analyst Mike Krukow criticized the team's recent performance in a fairly harsh manner.
"When you become soloists because you’re trying to turn around the storm by yourself... We’re seeing pitchers balk in the middle of the motion. What is that all about?" Krukow said, voicing his displeasure.
Some of what he is referring to is Brett Wisely being picked off twice and Ryan Walker balking twice against Chicago.
"It is just [an] epidemic. Their minds are not on the game... It’s just all crumbling. It’s all crumbling down," he continued to say.
San Francisco's roster and lineup is good enough to earn a playoff spot, but they aren't playing like it. Since Matt Chapman went down with injury, the offense just hasn't been the same. However, with Rafael Devers, Heliot Ramos and a returning Matt Chapman, the Giants could easily turn this around.
