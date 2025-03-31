San Francisco Giants Manager Reveals Top Reliever Dealing with Back Injury
The San Francisco Giants did not throw their closer out to finish a close game against the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday afternoon, which raised some suspicions.
Giants manager Bob Melvin revealed after the game that new closer Ryan Walker had been dealing with a back injury that kept him out of the game, per Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area.
It looks as though San Francisco has avoided a major issue as there are hopes that Walker will be good enough to pitch on Monday. Worst case scenario, this doesn't look like something that will keep him out long term.
Melvin also said that this is an issue that has been bugging Walker since Opening Day, which could have contributed to Walker being unable to produce a clean inning in his first outing.
He closed out the ninth, but hit a batter that eventually scored on a single. It wasn't a blown save, but he will begin the year with a 9.00 ERA.
This is the 29-year-old's first season starting the year as the closer after he broke out last year.
Walker was a 31st-round draft pick back in 2018 and has fought his way to the Majors.
During 2023, he posted a 1.91 ERA over 80 innings and picked up 10 saves along the way. He was a strikeout machine that also barely walked anyone. He struck out 99 while walking just 18 over those 80 innings.
His 2025 campaign has not been as ideal. He had a spring training to forget, giving up 10 hits and four runs over 8.2 innings.
While the Giants did say that he could potentially pitch on Monday, they should wait until he is fully ready to go before rushing him back out.
Walker was given the closing role last year after Camilo Doval had lost the job in a surprising, fast decline.
Doval had a 2.77 ERA and 147 ERA+ for his career over his first three seasons, as well as made his first All-Star game.
He had grown to star status out of the bullpen, but that fell apart quickly as he had a 4.88 ERA and 79 ERA+ last season.
It was Doval that stepped up on Sunday with Walker dealing with his back. The 27-year-old sat the Reds down in order.
He also had a better spring training than Walker, but there is no indication that any move is going to be made at closer.
For now, it is Doval as the setup man and Walker as the closer when everyone is healthy. It could be a battle to watch this season, though.