San Francisco Giants Might Have Struck Gold With Recent Minor League Signing
New front office brass means new standard operating procedures more often than not, and that has been no different to this point for the San Francisco Giants.
After inserting franchise legend Buster Posey as the president of baseball operations late in the 2024 season, the former superstar immediately showed he has no aversion to spending someone else's money by extending veteran third baseman Matt Chapman, signing free agent shortstop Willy Adames and future Hall of Fame pitcher Justin Verlander.
While the larger contracts have made headlines and are far more flashy, the club's most recent signing could serve as their most beneficial of the offseason.
The Giants signed journeyman veteran Jake Lamb to a minor league deal with an invitation to spring training, that could become a $1 million contract if he breaks camp with the Major League club.
San Francisco has had a substantial question mark surrounding first base, but Lamb may be just what the doctor ordered.
The veteran has not had the greatest career, but he has failed to see any meaningful playing time for the better part of the last decade, with 2017 being the last year in which he played 140 or more games.
For his career, Lamb has batted .235/.326/.427 with 96 home runs, 342 RBI, and a 97 OPS+ across 2,650 plate appearances in 723 games.
The veteran has experience playing at Oracle Park stemming from his time with the Arizona Diamondbacks, hitting to a line of .310/.420/.509 with three home runs and 13 RBI across 138 plate appearances in 39 games.
Lamb has shown a propensity to hit for power, as evidenced by a 29-home run campaign followed by a 30-home run effort in 2016 and 2017, respectively, which coincided with his only two seasons of 140 or more games.
Lamb can easily slot in at first base, adding more power to an otherwise light-hitting lineup, as well as adding a fourth left-handed batter to better mix up the order.
It may not go down as the most flashy signing of the offseason in Major League Baseball, or even just for the Giants, however, when the dust settles and the cards are on the table, the Bay Area could finally have the heir apparent to Brandon Belt.