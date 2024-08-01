San Francisco Giants Named 'Snoozers' for Quiet Trade Deadline
The San Francisco Giants had an interesting trade deadline. They moved Jorge Soler and Alex Cobb while landing Mark Canha. From the outside, things could've been different, and maybe in a few months, it'll be deemed a bad decision that the front office didn't do more.
They're still somewhere in the middle, often one of the worst places to be. It's tough to judge because if they play how they can, there's a good argument that they could be a team that makes noise in the postseason.
The front office must believe that, too, at least somewhat. If they didn't, they likely would've traded Blake Snell and many others who should've had big trade value in this buyers' market.
At the very least, the Giants are now in a position to play the rest of the year out and potentially make the postseason.
Their relatively quiet deadline put them in the "snoozers" category by The Athletic, as Grant Brisbee agreed with some moves but not others.
"The Giants’ biggest acquisition at the deadline? That’s right, financial flexibility and internal improvements. Not a bad thing. They opened their DH spot for Marco Luciano, and they opened up payroll for someone who would fit the roster better than Jorge Soler would have. They have a five-man rotation they’re comfortable with, so they traded a starter (who hadn’t thrown a pitch this season) away for a teenage raffle ticket."
Giving Marco Luciano a chance to prove what he can do is an important part in all of that. Regarded as a high-end prospect, Luciano should now have every opportunity to prove that he belongs.
He returned to action at the big league level on Tuesday night, playing in just 10 games in 2024. His .375/.444/.542 slash line leads to some optimism, so hopefully, he can continue swinging the bat at a high level.
As for the other moves, or lack thereof, Brisbee believes they could've gotten a top-100 prospect for Snell.
"Still, they had the best starting pitcher available, at least in Theory Land, and there was a chance they were going to get a top-100 prospect. They did not."
In theory, a top-100 prospect would be a great addition to this organization, but given how Snell has thrown since returning from injury and what he's proven throughout his career, the chances of said prospect ever reaching the heights that he has are slim to none.