San Francisco Giants Unlikely To Move Ace After Jorge Soler Trade
The San Francisco Giants made a shocking trade on Monday night, sending outfielder Jorge Soler and reliever Luke Jackson to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for reliever Tyler Matzek and minor-league infielder Sabin Ceballos.
With the Giants two games below .500 and four games out of a playoff spot, many fans wondered if the move was the start of a trade deadline sell-off, especially with Blake Snell being heavily featured in trade rumors. Fortunately, that doesn't appear to be the case.
Several MLB insiders, including Jon Heyman, Bob Nightengale and Joel Sherman, do not expect Snell to get dealt before today's 6 p.m. ET deadline.
With Soler and Jackson gone, there's less of a need to trade Snell to clear payroll. Soler, 32, is set to make $32 million over the next two seasons combined, while Jackson had a $7 million team option for next year with a $2 million buyout.
Furthermore, Soler and Jackson weren't playing up to their salaries. Even with a recent hot streak, Soler was slashing just .240/.330/.419 with 12 homers and 40 RBI -- not great for an outfielder/DH who doesn't bring much defensive or baserunning value. Meanwhile, Jackson was an eyesore in the bullpen, going 4-2 with a 5.40 ERA and a 1.43 WHIP in 35 innings.
In Soler's case, one could argue that his trade value will never be higher than it is right now, especially if he declines as he gets older. As for Jackson, trading him looks like addition by subtraction.
Trading the veteran tandem is a worthy sacrifice if it enables San Francisco to keep Snell. After an injury-plagued first half, the two-time Cy Young winner has been lights-out lately with a 0.75 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 24 innings over his last four starts. If Snell stays healthy and keeps pitching like that in the second half, the surging Giants are more than capable of making a playoff push.
Snell's contract status is up in the air for next year (he has a $30 million player option), but San Francisco appears more inclined to hang on to him in the hopes of making a run rather than waving the white flag on its season just yet.