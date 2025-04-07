San Francisco Giants Outfielder's Sudden Rise Should Not Be Surprising
The San Francisco Giants are off to a fantastic start in 2025 with the team exceeding expectations early.
With an 8-1 record through nine games, the Giants are in first place in the National League West. Considering who plays in their division, that is extremely impressive so far, and they're looking to keep it up after rolling through spring training.
While they're pitching well and hitting well, they're also getting solid contributions on offense from several unexpected sources, including outfielder Heliot Ramos.
Ramos is off to an excellent start this year and playing like an MVP-caliber player.
Even though his breakout was somewhat unexpected around the league, it shouldn’t be too surprising to San Francisco fans.
While the Giants disappointed last year and missed the playoffs, it wasn't Ramos' fault. He quietly had a great season, making his first All-Star team and slashing .269/.322/.469 with 22 home runs and 72 RBI in 121 games.
The 25-year-old is off to an even better start this year, slashing .308/.325/.615 with three home runs, nine RBI and 0.6 WAR over his first nine games.
Getting this type of production from the young outfielder has been a massive boost for San Francisco, making its lineup much more formidable.
Based on his performance last year, Ramos seems capable of maintaining his production all season. Last year was his first full season, so he could be even better this year now that he has some experience under his belt.
Ramos will look to keep building on his strong 2024 and hot start as the season progresses. He looks like a good bet to make the All-Star team again and could end up receiving some MVP votes as well.
With Ramos anchoring their lineup and hitting at an elite level, the Giants could have a chance to make the playoffs for the first time since 2021.