San Francisco Giants' Pivot to Free-Agent All-Star Slugger Makes Sense
It has been a fairly busy offseason for the San Francisco Giants, who are trying to break out of years of mediocrity.
The Giants have been struggling for quite some time despite an outlier of a year in 2021. However, since then, they have been under .500 the last three seasons, and changes needed to come.
San Francisco made the decision to hire Buster Posey to be their new president of baseball operations with the hopes he can turn things around. So far, the Giants were able to land Willy Adames.
Signing the shortstop helped solve a massive problem for the team not only at the position, but in the middle of the lineup.
In addition to signing the talented shortstop, San Francisco was also very much involved in trying to pursue Corbin Burnes in free agency. Ultimately, the right-hander signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
However, it is clear with the pursuit of Burnes that the Giants wouldn’t be opposed to spending more money this offseason. While Adames was a great start to improve the lineup, more can certainly be done.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report wrote about Anthony Santander potentially being the top-tier free agent that the Giants look to pivot to in order to continue to improve their lineup.
“After missing out on Corbin Burnes, what are the Giants going to do? Pivoting to Jack Flaherty or Pete Alonso arguably makes more sense than trying to sign Santander, but bringing him into DH and playing some right field could be the direction they go.”
Going after a player like Santander, whose value in free agency might have been overblown to start the offseason could make a lot of sense. Power in the middle of the lineup has been an issue for years in San Francisco, and the switch-hitter hit 44 home runs last campaign.
While that number might drop if he came and played 81 home games with the Giants, he is certainly a proven run producer over the last few years. In the last three seasons, Santander has totaled at least 85 RBIs and 25 home runs in all of them.
Considering Adames, Matt Chapman, and Heliot Ramos are all right-handed hitters, adding the switch-hitting slugger, who can bat from the left-side, could help balance out the middle of the order as well.
Where Santander might play could be the question, but using him as a designated hitter could make the most sense because of some of his defensive limitations on the field.
Overall, as San Francisco looks to continue to improve, adding the talented switch-hitter would give them one of the best power hitters in baseball in 2024. Even if that number drops a touch, he could make a lot of sense at the right price.