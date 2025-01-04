San Francisco Giants' Playoff Hopes Could Depend on Acquiring Another Big Bat
Even though the San Francisco Giants were able to make a big splash this offseason, there is still work to do to compete in the National League.
For the past three seasons, the Giants have been under the .500 mark and they feel a long way behind some of the strong teams within their own division.
Since the Los Angeles Dodgers, who just won the World Series are within their division, San Francisco sees very close what a true contender looks like. Unfortunately for the Giants, they aren’t quite there yet.
However, this offseason they did make a major addition to their lineup. San Francisco was able to lock up Willy Adames to a long-term deal, filling a massive need in their lineup and at shortstop.
The addition of Adames does fill a need, but there is still plenty of work to be done. Recently, the Giants did miss out on Corbin Burnes in free agency. They still certainly have a desire to add talented players this offseason, but options are starting to thin out.
One player who they have shown some interest in is first baseman, Pete Alonso from the New York Mets. Recently, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com talked about the potential interest in the slugger and how costly it could be for San Francisco.
“The Giants would have to sacrifice two more Draft picks and $1 million in international bonus pool money to sign Alonso, who turned down a qualifying offer, but given the competitive state of the NL West, they might believe that adding another impact bat to the lineup is crucial," he wrote.
When looking at the competition in the NL West, the Giants certainly need to add more help to compete. However, while there is a need to improve, Alonso might not be the best fit.
While first base is a need currently, they do have their top prospect Bryce Eldridge at the position. The hope has to be that he will be coming up sooner rather than later, and signing the slugger would block him from his natural position.
Also, the cost of losing international money and two draft picks is significant as well. San Francisco has one of the worst farm systems in baseball and losing draft picks won’t help with that.
While Buster Posey and the franchise might want to turn things around as quickly as possible, long-term success might be built on patience.
Alonso is certainly one of the best players available in free agency, but he would come at a significant price not only in terms of his contract but what the franchise would lose by signing him because of the qualifying offer he received.
Overall, even though adding another bat is a need, Alonso likely isn’t the perfect fit.