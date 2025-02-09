San Francisco Giants Predicted To Be Painfully Average in Upcoming Season
The San Francisco Giants made some big moves this offseason, the first being their hiring of former star catcher Buster Posey as president of baseball operations.
He has a lot of work ahead of him to bring the franchise back to the level of prominence it was at during his playing days. During his career, he helped lead the team to three World Series titles. Since he retired, they have yet to qualify for the postseason.
That is something Posey is hoping to change sooner rather than later.
The addition of shortstop Willy Adames in free agency will certainly help as he addressed a major need in their lineup. A slicker fielder with legitimate pop, he will be a massive upgrade for the lineup.
Unfortunately for the Giants, that was the only impact addition that was made to their lineup.
As a result, it isn’t all too surprising that projections for them in 2025 are painfully average for their win-loss record.
San Francisco has been the epitome of mediocre over the last three seasons, winning 80, 79 and 81 games. Fans have been hoping the team would turn the corner soon, but they shouldn’t expect it to occur in 2025.
FanGraphs has shared their projections and the Giants have been predicted to win 81 games. That is tied with the Milwaukee Brewers for the eighth most in the National League, which will disappoint the fan base.
That is only five victories short of the Arizona Diamondbacks, who based on the projections with 86 wins, would earn the final wild card spot in the league. The Chicago Cubs, with 84 wins, are the projected NL Central champs.
Playing in the NL West could ultimately be what does in San Francisco as two of their other rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres, are also ahead of them in the projections.
The Dodgers are at 97 wins, which is the most in the MLB. The Padres are projected for only one more than the Giants with 82.
It is understandable why fans would be frustrated seeing those numbers as it hints that the team isn’t too far away from making a playoff push. Had they landed one more marquee free agent, it could have been enough to close the gap even further and move closer to a playoff appearance.
If there are any positives to take from Posey’s first offseason leading the front office, it is that he is willing to spend that money. Adames may have been the only one to commit, but they were in the running for Corbin Burnes and were linked to first baseman Pete Alonso at points.
If the new regime can restock the farm system after several early-round misses by Farhan Zaidi and crew, it will help push their rebuild and projections in the right direction.