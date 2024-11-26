San Francisco Giants Projected To Lose Gold Glove Free Agent to NL Foe
The San Francisco Giants have been open about their pursuit of help at the shortstop position in what would likely be their big splash in free agency.
As a franchise desperate for an injection of excitement coming off seven missed postseasons in the last eight years, every Giants fan wanted the team to pursue outfielder Juan Soto for the lineup, but it's looking like that isn't going to happen.
While it's disappointing to hear, the team not adding Soto could lead to a serious addition at a position of need with some fantastic names available.
There is one shortstop who stands high above the rest in terms of available players at the position if San Francisco does decide they want to spend heavily and address the position — likely in turn moving Tyler Fitzgerald over to second — and it's someone who wont come cheap.
Milwaukee Brewers superstar Willy Adames is coming off the best season of his career that saw him finish in the Top 10 in National League MVP voting. While the market gets thin after Adames and division rival San Diego Padres Gold Glove winner Ha-Seong Kim — another Giants target — Nick Villano of FanSided predicts Adames to land with the Atlanta Braves.
"The Braves need a shortstop, and they have some money to spend," Villano wrote. "Their injuries forced them to question their depth last season, and they are looking to salvage their core and win a World Series."
Adames landing in Atlanta would sting, but not nearly as badly as if he were to land in Los Angeles to a Dodgers team that seems to always be in on every big name free agent.
Ultimately, if San Francisco is serious about landing Adames, they may have to make an offer that creeps into the $200 million range, and it remains to be seen whether or not they are willing to do. The potential pursuit of Adames could be one of the first significant tests for new president of baseball operations Buster Posey.
If the Giants pass however, they run the risk of having to handle him remain in the National League and continue to rake against them. According to Statmuse, Adames in 26 games against San Francisco has hit .301 with 28 hits, 5 home runs, and 14 RBIs.
The Giants can instead add him into their lineup, but they will have to open up the war chest.