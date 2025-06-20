San Francisco Giants Promising Hitting Prospect Appears Ready for Promotion
The San Francisco Giants have been playing some excellent baseball and the future of the franchise looks bright after a recent blockbuster move.
With the roster having a lot of success this year, the team has been able to potentially head to the next level after the recent trade that brought in Rafael Devers from the Boston Red Sox.
Consistent offense has been an issue for San Francisco for many years, and adding a player the caliber of Devers could help with that.
More News: San Francisco Giants Top Prospect Homered Again on Day of Devers' Arrival
President of baseball operations Buster Posey has seemingly changed the culture of the team in a timely manner, and has Devers already buying in to what the Giants are trying to accomplish.
Now, with a player like Devers in the mix, San Francisco is going to be hopeful to continue their success this year.
The addition of the talented slugger should make them better in the long-term, but Posey is still going to be trying to improve a farm system that has been lacking of late. While the unit is ranked as one of the worst in the league, they do have some players performing well and deserving of promotions.
More News: Giants Slugger Will Be 'Down a While' With Latest Injury That Has Him on IL
MLB contributors recently wrote about the Giants' young prospect Jhonny Level being ready for more of a challenge in the minors.
“Level is just 18 years old so there's no need to rush him out of the Rookie-level Arizona Complex League, but he's also a potentially special player who needs more of a challenge,” per the contributors.
Even though the farm system might not be ranking well for San Francsico right now, Level is an intriguing name to keep an eye on.
More News: Did New Giants Star Rafael Devers Throw Shade at Red Sox With His Position Comments?
At just 18 years old, he is still extremely young and a trip to the Majors is going to be years away. However, he has been performing well in the rookie league, slashing .286/.376/.487 with five home runs and nine stolen bases in 32 games played.
While there is no need to rush him at just 18 years old, it does feel like he is ready to take the next step.
More News: Giants Activate Justin Verlander and Patrick Bailey From Injured List
Gaining some size and strength will be important for him going forward, but he is showing a good amount of power despite not being the biggest player just yet.
When looking toward the future, Willy Adames is going to be the shortstop for quite some time in San Francisco. Level might have to work on playing some other positions as the years go on in order to crack the lineup if his development continues.
For more Giants news, head over to Giants On SI.