San Francisco Giants Prospect With 20/20 Potential Garnering Attention With Play
When the San Francisco Giants hired Buster Posey to take over as their president of baseball operations, he knew that he had his work cut out for him.
The team has been painfully mediocre since he announced his retirement following the 2021 campaign, the last time the Giants also qualified for the postseason.
There were clear needs on the Major League roster. Some impact bats were the top priority since questions remained if San Francisco could score enough runs to consistently keep pace with the other contenders in the National League.
So far, so good in that regard.
They have a a 31-22 record entering Monday, keeping pace with the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West.
Another issue Posey has seemingly erased early in his tenure was landing big names in free agency. The previous regime tried and always struck out, but the Giants added shortstop Willy Adames and starting pitcher Justin Verlander this past winter.
Neither has yet to have the kind of impact the team had hoped, with Verlander landing on the injury list, but landing them in the first place was a step in the right direction.
Where Posey may have his work cut out for him the most is restocking the organizational depth since they have one of the least-regarded minor league systems in the sport.
San Francisco has one of the top prospects in baseball with first baseman Bryce Eldridge, but there isn't too much else to get excited about in the way of high-upside, impact performers in the lineup or on the mound.
But there is one player in Double-A who is looking to change the narrative' shortstop Walker Martin.
Walker Martin Has Been Giants Breakout Prospect in 2025
A second-round pick in the 2023 MLB draft out of Eaton High School in Eaton, Colo., he signed an over-slot deal for nearly $3 million.
Injuries hampered him during his first full season in 2024. And when he was healthy, he looked overmatched at the plate, striking out in 41% of his plate appearances overall and 46% of the time in Single-A.
Still a raw prospect, he is showing signs of improvement in 2025, which has led to Jonathan Mayo, Jim Callis and Sam Dykstra of MLB.com highlighting him as one of the pleasant prospect surprises this year.
“He has made progress this spring with a 30 percent K rate at that level while hitting .226/.308/.491 with a California League-best seven homers in 27 games. He'll need to keep improving his bat-to-ball skills but does have 20/20 potential,” as written at MLB.com.
The No. 22-ranked prospect in the organization, he is going to start shooting up those rankings if he continues to showcase that kind of power mixed with the speed and athleticism he possesses.
The Giants have a good amount of faith in him taking his production to the next level with the amount of money they paid him and have to be happy about his progress to this point.