San Francisco Giants Pursuit of Superstar Free Agent May Be Complicated
The San Francisco Giants head into the offseason seen as a possible fit for the top name on the free-agent market.
But after missing out on elite free agents each of the last five years, there is hope new leadership in San Francisco can change the narrative.
But, there seem to be conflicting reports about how hard San Francisco is going to try this time around.
Every team in baseball would love to land slugger Juan Soto. But that's much easier said than done given that the 26-year-old superstar is expected to receive a contract that eclipses $600 million.
For as long as Soto has been a pending free agent, the Giants have been linked by predictors and reporters as a team that would make a legitimate run at him.
Now that baseball's hot stove season has officially gotten underway, there is reporting from esteemed baseball writers that doesn't make clear how hard the Giants will pursue Soto.
This past week, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that San Francisco will be one of at least six teams to sit down and meet with Soto face-to-face in Southern California. But Jayson Stark of The Athletic reported the same day that San Francisco does not have a meeting with the slugger.
All of this was on the heels of previous reporting that the Giants would try to trim their payroll this winter, implying it's more accurate San Francisco isn't actually going to take a real swing at landing Soto.
If this proves to be reality, Giants fans will be disappointed given that Soto is one of the best hitters in baseball and has shown a propensity to perform on the biggest stage, both with the Yankees and Nationals, the latter of which he won a World Series ring with in 2019.
It would sting more given that San Francisco's biggest rival — the Los Angeles Dodgers — just won another World Series after sparing no expense to acquire the best players in baseball, including Shohei Ohtain, a player the Giants swung and missed on last offseason.
The Giants are more than just one player away from contending for championships again. Giving Soto a blank check would significantly limit what San Francisco can do elsewhere on the roster.
With new president of baseball operations Buster Posey just getting started on a potential multi-year rebuild, it would be upsetting but understandable if the Giants decide that a real run at Soto is not in their best interest.