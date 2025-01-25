San Francisco Giants ‘Sorely Lacking’ in This One Key Area Entering Season
This offseason marked the dawn of a new era for the San Francisco Giants.
Farhan Zaidi was relieved of his duties as president of baseball operations and replaced by former star catcher, Buster Posey. He had his work cut out for him but made an immediate impact with a major signing.
Early in free agency, the Giants signed shortstop Willy Adames to a seven-year, $182 million deal. It was the largest contract in franchise history and addressed what Posey and the front office identified as the biggest need on the roster.
One of the best offensive players in the league at his position, Adames will provide the team with a much-needed upgrade at the plate.
However, it is going to take more than one player for San Francisco’s offense to reach that next level. The star shortstop is a great first addition, but another slugger certainly needs to be added to the mix for them to be serious playoff contenders.
That, in the opinion of Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report, is the most glaring issue the team has — a lack of impact talent beyond the left side of their infield.
“With third baseman Matt Chapman locked up with a long-term deal in September and shortstop Willy Adames signed in free agency, the Giants have a left side of the infield that stacks up to any in baseball…and aside from the aforementioned duo, the offense is still sorely lacking in impact talent.”
Analysts and fans alike have been hoping the Giants would dive back into the free-agent pool to add another impact bat to the lineup.
At this point, the only player who would fit the bill is first baseman Pete Alonso, the New York Mets All-Star who is being courted by the Toronto Blue Jays as well.
Despite his power numbers dropping in 2024, he would have been a major upgrade for a team lacking much pop. But, San Francisco doesn’t seem to be in the mix to land him, leaving the offense with a glaring hole.
Adames is a great addition, as their infield will be incredibly productive with him, Matt Chapman and Tyler Fitzgerald. Eventually, the team will have top prospect Bryce Eldridge manning first base.
Right now, they are counting on Heliot Ramos taking another step after an All-Star campaign in 2024 and Jung Ho Lee living up to expectations in center field.
Letting the young players get reps and see how they develop isn’t the worst plan, as the Los Angeles Dodgers have made what was already a sizable gap between the two franchises even larger with the additions they have made this offseason.
Catching them in one offseason is an impossibility. But, for this team to take that next step, adding another established slugger to the mix certainly would have been helpful in their quest to break the .500 mark and challenge for a wild card spot.