San Francisco Giants Superstar Prospect Predicted To Cross Major Milestone
The San Francisco Giants have a top prospect trying to force his way to the Majors, but he will have a chance to put up big numbers against minor league pitching first.
MiLB prospect analysts Jonathan Mayo, Jim Callis and Sam Dykstra recently came together to come up with a prediction for a prospect with each organization. They had a lofty one for Giants slugger Bryce Elridge.
Despite him starting the year dealing with a wrist injury, the analysts still have him as a threat to hit 30 home runs in the minors this season.
That would be great company for Eldridge to join and does match the level of excitement that people talk about the slugger with.
San Francisco getting Eldridge to maximize on his potential could end up being a saving grace for their franchise.
Though they play in a pitcher-friendly park, the pure power of a lineup with Matt Chapman, Willy Adames and Eldridge might be enough to carry them back to the postseason.
The verdict is still out on how Adames adjusts to playing in Oracle Park, but Chapman has done just fine.
The 31-year-old was able to hit 27 home runs last year, which is his third time hitting that mark in four seasons.
Eldridge has the potential to break boundaries for modern day Giants players. No one has hit at least 35 home runs in a season since Barry Bonds hit 45 in 2004. Only two players not named Bonds has hit that mark since 2000.
It might feel early to say that Eldridge will become the next one, but that is the level of expectations that are starting to grow for the first rounder.
Since making his professional debut down the stretch in 2023, he has posted a .292/.379/.514 slash line with 29 home runs in 147 games.
During his brief spring training appearance last month, he unleashed a massive bomb, showing that power off. He hit 23 last season, so 30 is certainly within range.
The biggest issue for him crossing that 30-mark will be that he is going to miss time with that wrist injury he suffered in spring. It is unclear just how long he will be held out, but he won't be hitting the ground running.
San Francisco will be counting on him to develop quickly with LaMonte Wade running out of team control at the end of this year. Ideally, Eldridge will be able to hit the ground running.