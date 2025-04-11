San Francisco Giants Throwing Pair of Aces Against Yankees Rotation
The San Francisco Giants start a three-game series with the New York Yankees on Friday with two of their top three pitchers locked in as probable starters.
Both teams are on solid streaks to start the season. The Giants (9-3) are coming off a walk-off win over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday at Oracle Park, as Mike Yastrzemski hit a home run in the 10th inning that landed in McCovey Cove.
The Yankees (7-5) have put up some of the best offensive numbers in baseball, led by outfielder Aaron Judge, who looks like he’s trying to win a third American League MVP award. Even those New York has cooled a bit, it still leads the AL East by a game over the Toronto Blue Jays.
Giants left-hander Robbie Ray (2-0, 3.18) will make his third start of the season and see his third straight win against Yankees right-hander Marcus Stroman (0-0, 7.27) in Friday’s game, set for 4:05 p.m. pacific time.
Ray, a 2021 AL Cy Young winner who had to undergo Tommy John surgery in 2023, is pitching like his former self. He’s coming off a win over his former team, the Seattle Mariners, during which he pitched six innings, gave up four hits and a run while walking five. He struck out two.
Stroman, who at one point in spring training was speculated as a trade target, is in the rotation after injuries to Gerrit Cole, Luis Gil and Clarke Schmidt. In his last start against the Pittsburgh Pirates, he only went four innings. He gave up three hits, four runs and three walks. He struck out three. He hasn’t thrown five innings in either of his two starts.
Saturday’s game, set for 12:05 p.m., pits Giants right-hander Jordan Hicks (1-0, 2.38) against Yankees right-hander Will Warren (0-0, 6.00).
Hicks enters his third start coming off a no-decision against Seattle in which he threw 5.1 innings and gave up six hits, three earned runs and one walk. He struck out five. It was a bit of a step back from his six-inning, one-hit effort against the Houston Astros on March 31.
Warren, in his second MLB season, will make his eighth career start. He went just four innings against Pittsburgh, giving up six hits and four earned runs. He walked one and struck out five.
Sunday’s finale, set for 10:35 a.m., will feature Giants right-hander Logan Webb (1-0, 1.89) facing Yankees left-hander Carlos Rodón (1-2, 5.19 ERA).
Webb has only one win in three starts, but he’s been his consistent, stellar self to start the season. He’s given up just four earned runs and three walks in 19 innings. He has struck out 21 and has pitched seven innings each of his last two starts.
Rodón has lost his last two starts, pitching six innings in each start. In 17.1 innings he’s only given up 11 hits, but 10 earned runs and nine walks. He’s also struck out 20.